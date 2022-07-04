WHATSAPP: Here’s how to put two pictures on your profile

users of Whatsapp can put two photos in the application profile. Although the messenger does not have a specific tool for this edition, it is possible to join two photos in another application and transform them into a single media for later use.

Even if it seems complicated, know that the procedure is very simple and practical.

See how to join two photos on Instagram

Open Instagram on your mobile; Go to the option to create a Story; Then click on “Layout” on the left menu; Select a split screen layout and take a photo or load the camera image to fill the left and right photo; Adjust the position of the images and tap the “Confirm” icon in the center of the screen; Instead of publishing the Story, tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and select “Save”; Ready! If you don’t want to post the montage in your Story, discard it.

It is worth mentioning that other applications that offer the same mounting option can also be used.

See how to change your profile picture

With the image of the two photos saved in your gallery, now change the profile photo of Whatsapp. Check step by step:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile; Go to “Settings”; Tap your photo and then the “Camera” icon; On the next screen, choose the “Gallery” option; Once this is done, select the image you created, adjust it in the space indicated; To finish the procedure, click “OK”.

WhatsApp will stop operating on these phones

O Whatsapp will stop working on some more phones. This is because the messenger update will be incompatible with older operating systems. Included in this list are iPhones (iOS), Android, KaiOS, among others. The measure takes effect from October 24 this year.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

Check out the cell phone models that will no longer operate WhatsApp

See below:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.