WhatsApp will hide “online” so you can read messages without anyone knowing – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Whatsapp I’ve been letting the “last seen” off for quite some time now. Even so, the messenger always indicates when the user uses the application, with the status “online” within the conversations. Fortunately, those responsible for the messaging app are preparing an option to hide the indicator, according to the WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp prepares setting to hide “online” status (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The details showed up in the experimental version of the platform. The change appears in the messaging app’s settings, under the privacy section. When accessing the future page “Last seen and online”, it will be possible to define who has access to the notice, which says whether the user has the application open or not.

The definition will offer users two alternatives. The first is to display the warning to anyone. The second follows the “last seen” settings, which allows you to hide it from everyone or limit it to your contacts only.

“If you don’t share your last seen and online, you won’t be able to see other people’s last seen and online,” reads the setup description.

WhatsApp will have an option to hide the “online” status (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp will finally let you hide your online status

The new definition is basically one of the most wanted features by the community. Since WhatsApp has allowed to hide the little blue flag, which indicates if a message has been read, it no longer makes sense to impose the label “online”. Especially since the “last seen” can be removed for many, many years.

This increase also tends to offer more privacy to users. Especially after online status became the target of apps for stalkers to indicate when and whether the person used the messenger or not. No wonder “last seen” has become hidden by default for strangers in 2021.

The bad news is that, for now, users will not be able to use the new configuration. The expectation is that the news will be presented to everyone soon.

With information: WABetaInfo