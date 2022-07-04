Who will have to pay R$25 to use Telegram?

In June, Telegram gained a paid version with exclusive features. Understand who will need to pay to use it.

In June, Telegram won a paid version where exclusive features will be offered to users. Telegram Premium will cost BRL 24.90 per month, however, only those who want access to special features will need to pay.

Telegram is a messaging application very similar to WhatsApp, however, it focuses on the business world, as it involves several stores and ads. Despite this, the platform can be used by anyone, as it is possible to find thousands of groups and channels on any subject easily.

Just like Whatsapp, on Telegram you can send photos, audios, videos, links, animated gifs and stickers.

Since its launch in 2013, Telegram has been gaining more and more popularity. A great advantage offered by the application is the cloud storage, that is, its cache does not occupy almost any space on the cell phone, and it can still be deleted without the messages and media being permanently deleted.

Despite having incredible features, Telegram is always getting better, its last being this paid version that will cost R$ 24.90 in Brazil.

How will Telegram Premium work?

Telegram’s Premium plan was announced by the app’s co-founder, Pavel Durov, on June 10, on his platform channel.

Durov reported that users asked the app to increase the size limit for files sent in conversations. From there, the platform team looked for ways to offer this improvement.

In addition to the subscriber-only features, Telegram also gained seven new features overall, and over 100 fixes and optimizations.

See what changes for Premium users

Check out the advantages that only Telegram Premium subscribers can enjoy.

4GB upload – subscribers can upload 4GB files, space for 4 hours of 1080p video or 18 days of high quality audio;

– subscribers can upload 4GB files, space for 4 hours of 1080p video or 18 days of high quality audio; faster downloads – media and files can be downloaded faster;

– media and files can be downloaded faster; folded limits – the user will be able to follow up to 1 thousand channels, create up to 20 chat folders containing up to 200 chats each, add four accounts, pin 10 conversations to the main list and save up to 10 stickers as favorites;

– the user will be able to follow up to 1 thousand channels, create up to 20 chat folders containing up to 200 chats each, add four accounts, pin 10 conversations to the main list and save up to 10 stickers as favorites; voice to text – voice messages can be turned into text;

– voice messages can be turned into text; New emojis will be inserted in message reactions – 10 new emojis will be available to react to messages;

– 10 new emojis will be available to react to messages; animated profile picture – profile videos of premium users are animated and shown to everyone who enters their profile;

– profile videos of premium users are animated and shown to everyone who enters their profile; exclusive icons – the user will have three more icons available to use on the home screen of their smartphone;

– the user will have three more icons available to use on the home screen of their smartphone; no ads – In some countries, sponsored messages in large channels contain advertisements. Telegram Premium subscribers will no longer see ads.

How to subscribe to Telegram Premium

Open the Telegram app and go to settings; Slide to the end; Tap on “Telegram Premium” – area positioned above the “Help” section; Go to “Subscribe by…”; Choose how you want to make the payment and confirm to finish.

