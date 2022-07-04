Why did Robert Pattinson ‘want to hit’ everyone during Eclipse? · Rolling Stone

Robert Pattinson revealed that he was extremely stressed while filming the tent scene in Eclipse (2010), saga film Twilight. The moment is one of the most intense among Bella, Edward and Jacobbut Pattinson doesn’t have good memories of filming.

“The first time we did that tent scene, I was freaking out,” he recalled in an interview with collider. “I do not know why. I think it had to do with claustrophobia, because we were actually filming in a tent. I just couldn’t handle it. I kept forgetting my lines, and I was so nervous. I wanted to hit anyone who was close to me.”

to calm down, Pattinson needed help from her co-star, Kristen Stewart. “We did like three takes, and Kristen I was supposed to be sleeping on the floor and she saw I was freaking out. Halfway through the take, she suddenly opened her eyes and was looking at me and kept trying to make me laugh, throughout the entire take,” she told her.

Pattinson added: “It’s the most serious scene in the entire movie. I just wanted to strangle her for the first two seconds, but then I couldn’t stop laughing the entire time. We literally have a shot where it worked, and that’s why. When I was trying to hold on, I think it made me more alive or something.”

Twilight

Based on books by Stephenie Meyerthe first film Twilight hit theaters in 2008 with Stewart and Pattinson in the role of the protagonists Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively. The film was a success mainly among teenagers and went on to win four more films in the following years, grossing US$ 3.342 billion at the worldwide box office.

The story follows the young Bellawho moves to Forks to live with his father and meets the mysterious Edward, with whom he soon falls in love. However, she discovers that he is a vampire and now has to face several challenges if she wants to continue with the romance.

