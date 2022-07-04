Why Guns N’ Roses Play 3.5-Hour Shows, According to Slash

As much as some fans criticize some aspects of the current performance of Guns N’ Roses – the most latent the voice of Axl Rose –, no one can accuse the group of not surrendering on stage. In addition to always rescuing songs for the repertoire, several times surprising the audience, the band usually performs long shows, sometimes exceeding 3 hours in duration.

In an interview with TVK’s Rock City program, Slash talked about what motivates the group to perform such large concerts. As transcribed by Blabbermouth, he said:

“On average, we’ve played more than 3 hours of shows on the current tour. Last night came to 3:30. We played 30 songs. It’s good, it’s fun. We do it simply because we like it. Nobody obliges us, it is not a contract requirement. We just started and we couldn’t stop.”

The man in the top hat also talked about what it’s been like to cross borders for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as the band is currently touring Europe.

“For now, everything is going well. There’s definitely a sense of pent-up expectations after people haven’t seen any shows or any kind of real live activity for so long. So there’s definitely a big energy discharge going on.”

Guns N’ Roses in Brazil in 2022

Guns N’ Roses will continue touring Europe until July 15th. In September, the group reunites for the South American tour. Here are the Brazilian dates:

09/01/2022 – Manaus (AM) – Amazon Arena

09/04/2022 – Recife (PE) – Pernambuco Arena

09/08/2022 – Rio De Janeiro (RJ) – Rock in Rio Festival

09/11/2022 – Goiânia (GO) – Serra Dourada Stadium

09/13/2022 – Belo Horizonte (MG) – Mineirão

09/16/2022 – Ribeirão Preto (SP) – Eurobike Arena

09/18/2022 – Florianópolis (SC) – Hard Rock Live

09/21/2022 – Curitiba (PR) – Paulo Leminski Quarry

09/24/2022 – São Paulo (SP) – Allianz Parque

09/26/2022 – Porto Alegre (RS) – Arena do Grêmio

The production is in charge of Mercury Concerts. General ticket information can be found by clicking here.

Next, the tour passes through other countries in South America. Are they:

09/30/2022 – Buenos Aires (Argentina) – River Plate Stadium

10/02/2022 – Montevideo (Uruguay) – Centenario Stadium

10/05/2022 – Santiago (Chile) – National Stadium

10/08/2022 – Lima (Peru) – San Marcos Stadium

10/11/2022 – Bogotá (Colombia) – Nemesio Camacho El Campim Stadium

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.