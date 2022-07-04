Why was the release of Dune 2 delayed by Warner?

Warner Bros. blockbuster, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the sequel Dune 2.

Dune became one of the biggest box office hits at Warner Bros. and, soon, its sequel, Dune 2, was confirmed, which was scheduled to be released during the month of October of the next year.

However, fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer, as the company has announced that the premiere of Dune 2 will be postponed to be released only in the month of November 2023.

While not as big of a difference as rumored, the extension of the release of Dune 2 goes from October 20, 2023 to November 17. The difference is almost a month after the original date.

As such, the film will compete with the release of the Hunger Games prequel, Song of the Birds and the Serpents, which will open in theaters on November 16, 2023.

Anyway, Dune, broke Warner Bros. box office records. It grossed $41 million in its opening weekend in the United States. The company is betting on the sequel, which will adapt the second part of Frank Herbert’s novel.

In addition, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Zendaya return to the cast in Dune 2.

Dune Synopsis

Paul Atreides is a brilliant young man with a destiny beyond his understanding. He must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his people.

Remembering that Dune is available in the HBO Max catalog.

Remembering that Dune is available in the HBO Max catalog.