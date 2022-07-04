Will live-action Snow White keep the dwarfs? Actor confirms the role of Grumpy and reopens debate

Known for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Martin Klebba joins Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the Disney remake.

It is undeniable that Disney has conquered the whole world with its animations – and one of the trends that the studio has created and continues to nurture is live-action. Among the upcoming projects is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with Rachel Zegler as the protagonist and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. From the beginning, what has generated the most comment (and criticism) is the way in which the House of Mickey plans to represent the dwarves. At first they would be replaced by “magical creatures”, but the controversy gained another chapter this past weekend.

During the Fan Expo Denver, an annual event that takes place in the capital of the US state of Colorado, actor Martin Klebba not only revealed his involvement in the project, but also his role. “I just finished filming Snow White. It’s coming out at the end of next year. And, of course, I play Grumpy,” he said, holding up a plush toy of the character. Check out the moment below:

Klebba, who has a type of dwarfism called acromicric dysplasia, is best known for playing Marty in the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean. Almost two years ago, the first rumors emerged that he would have a major role in the remake. Well now it’s more than right! The only problem is that he might not have been able to break the news so soon, as Disney hadn’t confirmed anything.

In January of this year, Peter Dinklage – Tyrion Lannister’s Game of Thrones interpreter – blasted the new live-action and called the studio a hypocrite for reshooting a story about “seven dwarfs living together in a cave”. It is worth remembering that he also has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

With the backlash of Dinklage’s speech, Disney said it would make necessary changes to avoid a retrograde approach. The dwarves would give way, therefore, to enchanted beings produced by computer graphics. And the actors would only voice the characters – which seems to have fallen apart with the announcement that Klebba will play Grumpy.

Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (La La Land), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is still in production in the UK. In addition to Zegler and Gadot, Disney has scaled Andrew Burnap for the male lead role, which will be different from the prince and the hunter.

The soundtrack will also get a makeover. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar and Tony winning duo for La La Landis in charge of composing previously unreleased music for the film.

Plot details were not released, although Gadot has already acknowledged that the remake would be “different” from the cartoon released in 1937 – the first of the House of Mickey. A resounding success at the time, the work revolutionized the entertainment industry and even won an Honorary Oscar for its pioneering spirit. In 2022, it turns 85.