Windows 11 is already used by 21% of users on Steam

Published periodically, Valve brings a report with Steam users — optional participation — to learn more about gamers’ software and hardware preferences. And as revealed by the survey with data from June 2022, Windows 11 is already present on 21.23% of network users’ machines, 1.64% more than in the previous period.

It is worth noting that, like optional participation, there is always a margin of error. Still, it’s worth noting that the figure is similar to a recent survey by AdDuplex, suggesting that the new system is already on about 23% of Windows machines. In this, however, the Windows 10 is still the favorite with 71.26% of Steam users (and that shouldn’t lose its reign anytime soon, see especially performance optimizations and game compatibility).