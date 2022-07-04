Windows 11 is already used by 21% of users on Steam

Published periodically, Valve brings a report with Steam users — optional participation — to learn more about gamers’ software and hardware preferences. And as revealed by the survey with data from June 2022, Windows 11 is already present on 21.23% of network users’ machines, 1.64% more than in the previous period.
It is worth noting that, like optional participation, there is always a margin of error. Still, it’s worth noting that the figure is similar to a recent survey by AdDuplex, suggesting that the new system is already on about 23% of Windows machines. In this, however, the Windows 10 is still the favorite with 71.26% of Steam users (and that shouldn’t lose its reign anytime soon, see especially performance optimizations and game compatibility).
Finally, Windows 7 64-bit is the third most popular operating system on Steam, with a very small share of 3.01%. These are small parts that add up to the almost complete preference for Microsoft’s system (96.37%), against 2.45% for Apple’s macOS, and 1.18% for Linux.
In parallel, the platform also disclosed the users’ hardware preferences:
CPU: Preference for 4-core CPUs clocked from 2.3 to 2.69 GHz. Intel is more present, with 68.47%, against AMD, with 31.51%;
GPU: NVIDIA cards correspond to 75.86%, AMD has 14.80% and Intel maintains 9.11%. The most popular graphics cards are NVIDIA GTX 1060, GTX 1650 and GTX 1050 Ti. The most common video memory is also in the 8 GB range.
RAM: Average of 16GB.
Favorite display resolution: 1920×1080 (Full HD)
Virtual reality: In this sector, Oculus Quest represents 49.02%, Valve Index has 15.57% and Oculus Rift is third with 10.60%.