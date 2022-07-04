Wireless Headset: 7 models that promise more immersion in games | Which one to buy?

Wireless headsets can be interesting for gamers who want to improve their gaming experience. The devices are ideal for those who want to use a headset with more freedom and want more immersion in games. Companies like PlayStation, Logitech, Astro, Razer, HyperX and Corsair offer models for prices starting at R$479, as is the case of the PlayStation Pulse 3D, developed especially for the PS5.

The Corsair Void RGB Elite features 7.1 surround sound and a battery life of up to 16 hours for prices starting at R$670. Another option is the Astro A50, which comes with a base station and brings Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio technology for about BRL 1,799. Here are seven wireless headsets to buy in Brazil in 2022.

PlayStation Pulse 3D should be an option for consumers who want a headset made specifically for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). It has two noise-canceling microphones and volume controls and other settings on the structure itself. Developed to offer the 3D audio produced by the PS5, the product promises an immersive and targeted sound experience for games on the console. However, it is also compatible with Windows and macOS and PS4 computers. The model is sold for prices starting at R$ 479.

The in-ear composition does not compromise on comfort, as it features a padded finish and size adjustment. The wireless connection is via adapter and the battery lasts, on average, 12 hours. Amazon ratings give the phone 4.8 stars out of 5. Among the evaluations are the scores of users who mention the cost-effectiveness of the product, but also those who warn of the sound quality in some situations, such as at low frequencies.

pros : value for money and 3D audio

: value for money and 3D audio cons: 12 hours of autonomy

The Logitech G435 comes with a Bluetooth connection, so it is a versatile and wide-ranging product, as it can connect to various devices, from cell phones to PCs. The headset is suitable for those looking for a wide variety of connection possibilities, as it can be used during games or for other functions, such as listening to music. The range, however, is slightly reduced compared to other models, as it delivers up to ten meters away from the connected device. On the other hand, compatibility ranges from PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch. The long 18 hours of autonomy also help the model to stand out. The product can be found for around R$ 549.

The composition uses viscoelastic foam to provide sound insulation and also let the breathable fabric provide long hours of use without leaving comfort aside. In terms of technology, the accessory uses an integrated microphone, 40 mm drivers, in addition to investing in Dolby Atmos technology, immersive sound and Windows Sonic. Amazon reviews give the product 4.4 stars, with a positive emphasis on comfort and lightness. Negative scores, however, warn of possible low volume.

pros : lightweight structure and Bluetooth connection

: lightweight structure and Bluetooth connection cons: reduced range of ten meters

HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core comes with functions that promise to provide immersive sound during use. This is possible with the help of 40 mm dynamic drivers in the speaker composition and 16 ohm impedance. It even features microphone control as well as noise cancellation. The model is sold for values ​​from R$ 555.

Like most of the headphones listed, the product also works via 2.4 GHz wireless. The technology makes it possible to connect to PS4 and PS5, as well as being compatible with PCs. The battery life, one of the highlights of the accessory, is 17 hours. The headset is rated 4.6 stars on Amazon. In feedbacks, consumers comment on the comfort conferred even under long hours of use, but highlight that the sound quality may not contemplate more demanding users.

pros : 17 hours battery life

: 17 hours battery life cons: without battery level indicator

The Void RGB Elite, from Corsair, features an elaborate technical sheet, starting with the 7.1 surround sound technology, which operates in conjunction with the 50 mm driver. The audio outputs are custom-tuned, capable of providing a wide frequency range from 20Hz to 30,000Hz. All of this is connected via 2.4 GHz wireless, which allows a distance of up to 12 meters from the device. The battery lasts around 16 hours and the product is seen for around R$670.

In terms of structure, the headset has breathable microfiber and plush-covered memory foam. With 4.5 stars on Amazon, the product has positive ratings on battery life and audio quality. However, some point out that the structure can become unadjusted in specific cases that involve movement.

pros : 7.1 sound technology and 50mm drivers

: 7.1 sound technology and 50mm drivers cons: structure may be lacking in terms of fit

Another option from Logitech is the G533, a headset with 7.1 surround sound and the promise of advanced audio performance. This feature tends to offer positional audio through sound points spread across the phone – which can help ensure a more assertive perception of game movements. The headset features breathable fabric on the ear lining, which also features a padded support for comfort. In addition to the specific adjustments for each person, the product has volume and operation control buttons, as well as a flexible microphone.

In terms of range, the wireless accessory guarantees up to 15 meters away from the connected PC or console. Battery life is approximately 15 hours. The G533 scores 4.5 stars on Amazon. The reviews, in general, report sound quality and comfort, but show possible fragility of the headset. This model is found for figures from R$ 907.

pros : Sound with 7.1 surround technology and a range of 15 meters

: Sound with 7.1 surround technology and a range of 15 meters cons: loses 7.1 audio function on console

The Razer Thresher Ultimate for Xbox should cater to the public that values ​​an elaborate technical sheet, especially those who want to pay extra for robust configurations. Designed to create immersive experiences during gameplay, the product invests in Dolby 7.1 Surround Positional Audio technology, which tends to provide realism and sound precision of screen movements. The model is seen for values ​​from R$ 1,417.

Wireless operation allows a range of up to 12 meters from the connected device and should provide autonomy of up to 16 hours. As far as sound is concerned, the headset offers 50mm drivers and impedance of 32 ohms at 1kHz. The composition has a padded and leather-covered ear structure – for acoustic isolation – and a retractable microphone. Rated 4.2 stars on Amazon, the accessory has positive ratings for finish and sound quality. However, consumers warn that, for use in other devices, such as the PC, it is necessary to have an adapter that captures the wireless signal emitted by the equipment.

pros : Positional audio to track game movements

: Positional audio to track game movements cons: need a specific adapter to use on PC

7. Astro Gaming A50 + Base Station Gen 4 – from BRL 1,799

Astro Gaming A50 brings the base station as a differential. Thus, it should stand out among those looking for a complete product to compose the setup. The base station promises clear, low-latency voice communication, combined with simplified pairing and charging of the headphones. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 1,799 to purchase the combo.

Among the technologies offered by the A50 are Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio, which can help deliver immersive 3D-looking audio. Compatible with Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows and Mac, the headset is suitable for both gaming and other activities, such as listening to music. The manufacturer does not indicate details of the composition, but claims that the battery life gives up to 15 hours of use. Product reviews add up to 4.5 stars, with reviews highlighting the audio quality and workmanship, which helps provide comfort even with several hours of use.

pros : compatibility with various devices, between PCs and consoles

: compatibility with various devices, between PCs and consoles cons: high price

with information from PlayStation, RazerLogitech (1/two), corsair, HyperX and Star

