With Camilo decisive, Mirassol applies the biggest rout of the year in the first three national divisions | mirasol

Remember half Camilo? That same one, with stints in Botafogo, Internacional and even the Brazilian team. At 36 years old, the player is still in full activity and once again gave a show by leading Mirassol in the 6-0 rout over Atlético-CE, the biggest one of the year so far in the first three divisions of the Brazilian Championship.

The match did not start well for Leão’s number 10, who even missed a penalty, but quickly recovered and, with a goal and an assist, he commanded the team that secured itself for another round in the leadership of Série C. With 26 points , the Mirassol that led the competition for more rounds and is getting closer and closer to guaranteeing the classification to the next phase.

1 of 2 Camilo has been the highlight of Mirassol in the C Series — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Agência Mirassol Camilo has been the highlight of Mirassol in Series C — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Agência Mirassol

It is worth mentioning that Camilo needed less than an hour on the field to command Leão in the rout over the lantern. The team opened 4-0 still in the first stage and soon after the fifth goal – scored by Roberson precisely from an assist from shirt 10 -, coach Ricardo Catalá still substituted him in the 10th minute of the second half.

Camilo had already been highlighted by Mirassol with a free-kick goal in the comeback victory over São José-RS in the 11th round. In all, the midfielder accumulates five goals in 11 games for Leão and is Leão’s top scorer in Serie C.

In the best phase of his career, when he played for Botafogo, Camilo was even called up by Tite for a friendly of the Brazilian team against Colombia, in January 2017. On the occasion, the midfielder was on the field for about 15 minutes in the victory by 1 to 0 at the Nilton Santos stadium.

2 of 2 Camilo in action for the Brazilian team in 2017 — Photo: André Durão Camilo in action for the Brazilian team in 2017 — Photo: André Durão