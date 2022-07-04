With Kristen Stewart, ‘Spencer’ paints a dark portrait of Princess Diana – Rádio Itatiaia

The angelic image of white and blonde purity is as impressive as the restless eyes that accompany Princess Diana in the feature film “Spencer”, whose title borrows the protagonist’s maiden name, and which has just arrived on digital platforms.

Kristen Stewart composes a Diana different from the ones the world is used to seeing, even though she was a privileged voyeur of the trajectory of this peculiar princess, who put in check the rigid standards of the English royal family and became a favorite target of the paparazzi.

The tragic death, at age 36, in a car accident, when she was chased by photographers eager to expose her intimacy, was the end point of a life marked by tribulations, full of admiration and confrontations.

Pablo Larraín’s feature film assumes itself as a kind of fantasy about a real tragedy, and elaborates its own theses regarding the martyrdom of Diana, imprisoned by a family that, in short, did not accept her way of being. As is well known, everything in royalty is imposed and must be accepted with a smile on the lips and docile falsehood.

The password for this situation is in the speech of Prince Charles. It is necessary to have a public and a private image, which should never meet. The problem is that Diana can’t live with this double. In the “Spencer” script, it is more a matter of disability, given the dark portrait it paints of the princess, with hallucinations and bouts of bulimia – a disorder from which Diana really suffered. With bits of true facts, which help to corroborate the story, the director gives wings to the imagination, and achieves good results.

Often, the capture of images is responsible for the strength of the narrative, dispensing with dialogues that would add nothing, as well as the music, which appears as the main inducer of emotions in the film – the imminence of something happening keeps the viewer in a tension that collaborates with a plot. paralyzing at times. The relationship with the children, with the maid of whom he feels he is an accomplice, offers some respite, which does not last long.

Not always, the film resists commonplaces, as in Diana’s conversation with the man assigned to watch over her, where she uses the metaphor of the wild horse and behaves like an altruistic heroine: she doesn’t want anyone to die for her.

And you don’t even want to die for others. Nothing that compromises the entirety of the film. Another asset is the performance of Timothy Spall, the major who appears as this shadow of Diana. He catches her in the royal palace rooms, escaping.

With few gestures and a frowning expression, Timothy is able to say as much as the princess’s eyes and her obsessive search for the story of Queen Anne Boleyn, beheaded by her husband, with whom she compares herself.

In the end, what matters in “Spencer” is not the conclusion – somewhat solar – but the path that its protagonist takes there, and the theme that ends up being common to all: the loneliness of human existence and the need to feel genuinely loved. It seems rather uplifting, redemption from agony.