With young people from the base, Cruzeiro discloses related to face Ituano

Edu should lead Cruzeiro’s attack against Ituano With the presence of young people from the base, Cruzeiro released this Monday (4) the list of related parties for the game against Ituano, for Serie B. The news is on account of goalkeeper Denivys, 21, and forwards Breno , 20, and Josephffer, 18.

Missing right, midfielder Neto Moura was not called up because he took the third yellow card in the 2-0 victory over Vila Nova, in Mineiro. The likely replacement in the starting lineup is Adriano. If you want to build a more offensive team, coach Paulo Pezzolano can opt for Fernando Canesin.

O cruise, who finished his preparations for the game this Monday morning, at Toca da Raposa II, should be selected with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Wagner (Eduardo Brock); Geovane (Leo Pais), Filipe Machado, Adriano (Canesin), Daniel Jnior and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.

Cruzeiro and Ituano will face each other this Tuesday, from 7 pm, at Novelli Jnior, in Itu, in a postponed duel of the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Raposa leads the Second Division, with 37 points. In turn, Ituano was in 16th place, with 17 points.

See the Cruise related list:

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral, Denivys and Gabriel Mesquita

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner and Z Ivaldo

Sides: Geovane, Matheus Bidu, Rafael Santos and Rmulo

Midfielders: Adriano, Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira, Fernando Canesin, Daniel Jr and Leo Pais

Attackers: Breno, Jhoseffer, Edu, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Vitor Leque