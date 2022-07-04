Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera will have the largest sensor in the company’s history | Cell

Larger sensors tend to capture more light, which would give more colors and better definition to photos on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. In addition, the model could have better dynamic range and faster focus, something desirable for those who need to make a quick record and don’t want to miss the scene.

Lei Jun did not go into details about the device’s datasheet, however, the latest rumors give us a perspective on what the hardware of this new product might look like. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra line may have Qualcomm’s unprecedented Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip and 8GB or 12GB of RAM, which could easily earn it the title of “Android king”.

In addition, the device should arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is worth noting that none of this datasheet information has been confirmed by Xiaomi so far, so they should be treated as rumors.

The cell phone can also arrive with premium materials in the composition of its design, such as leather and ceramic glass, for example, which would give a more “professional” tone to the device. It is also expected to have a 4,900mAh battery with a 120W fast charger.

Check out in the video below 3 powerful Xiaomi cell phones

Source link