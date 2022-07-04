Xiaomi on offer: phones, tablets and bracelets with up to 48% off on Amazon

This week, Amazon is offering discounts on several Xiaomi devices — including smartphones, tablets and smart bracelets. Discounts are up to 48%. However, it is always worth remembering: prices can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for these offers.

Check out the Xiaomi devices on offer:

Smart Mi Band 6

At the time of writing this article, the smart bracelet is coming out with a 48% discount, and can be purchased for R$ 208. The product has a 1.56-inch Amoled screen, battery life of up to 14 days in normal use and resistance up to 50 meters of water.

Learn more about the product:

Smart Mi Band 6 XIAOMI 7622 Smart Bracelet Mi Band 6

BRL 208

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The product is coming out with 5% off and has more than 110 physical activity modes, in addition to sleep quality tracking, oxygen monitoring and heart rate 24 hours a day. In the offer, the Xiaomi bracelet costs R$ 287.30.

Learn more about the product:

Redmi Smart Band Pro Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro, 1.4 inch full AMOLED screen, 110+ f…

BRL 288

Redmi Note 11

Currently, this is the best-selling device on Amazon in the “Mobile Phones and Smartphones” category. The phone has 6GB memory, 128GB storage and 5000mAh battery. The 6.43-inch Amoled screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate, which provides more fluidity for videos and games. The product is selling for R$1,350, a 17% discount.

Learn more about the product:

Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Graphite Gray 6GB Ram 128GB Rom

BRL 1,345

Xiaomi Pad 5

With an 11-inch screen (2560 x 1600 pixels resolution), the tablet has 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of memory and runs on the Snapdragon 860 chip. The product is 27% cheaper, at R$2,548.

Learn more about the product:

Xiaomi Pad 5 Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet, Wi-Fi Screen 11″ 8MP OS 11, 128GB+6GB – Gray

BRL 2,534

To see other Xiaomi-branded cell phones, tablets and smart bracelets on offer, visit the Amazon page via this link: https://amzn.to/3yEqFKg