Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 passes Anatel with 2K camera and large battery – Tecnoblog

A new product from Xiaomi should be released in Brazil. At the request of DL Eletrônicos, the brand’s representative in the country, National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the Smart Doorbell 3a smart doorbell with a 2K resolution camera, infrared sensors for night vision and battery that promises almost five months of use.

Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

The Smart Doorbell 3 has been homologated under the model MJML06-FJ. The certification, which mentions manufacturing plants in China, reveals only technical details, such as frequency ranges from 433.92 to 433.92 MHz and ASK-type modulation.

The document also reports USB-C charging support and integrated antenna, a common feature in products like this.

Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 homologation certificate (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

What to expect from Smart Doorbell 3

Although Anatel has not released much information, the Smart Doorbell 3 has already been launched in other countries. Therefore, it is possible to get a sense of the features and technologies offered by Xiaomi’s smart doorbell.

The device delivers a camera with 2K resolution and a 180-degree ultrawide lens. The embedded software also offers a human body recognition system, which detects and records the movement of other people 24 hours, sending notifications to the owner’s smartphone.

Smart Doorbell 3 human body recognition system (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

The doorbell has a two-way communication system. So when someone presses the button to request entry, the user can see them and initiate communication via their smartphone, eliminating the need to head to the door. To protect privacy, it is possible to enable a modulator that “hides” the real voice of the owner of the place.

Smart Doorbell 3 supports auto-replies, allowing the owner to record a message and automatically play it back after a visitor presses the doorbell. Another feature is the four infrared sensors, which guarantee shooting even in low or no light.

According to Xiaomi, the 5,200 mAh battery offers an autonomy of almost five months, being necessary to charge it only three times a year. The doorbell also delivers 72 hours of continuous free cloud storage to save files and view on any device.

Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 battery (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

There is still no information about the launch of the Smart Doorbell 3 in Brazil, but considering Anatel’s certification, there is a possibility that it will reach consumers soon.

Collaborated: Everton Favretto.