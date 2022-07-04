Yet another cryptocurrency company freezes withdrawals and blames “market volatility”

The number of cryptocurrency companies that are collapsing continues to increase. Lending platform Vauld, backed by Coinbase, is the latest cryptocurrency company to freeze withdrawals.

The Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading and lending platform (formerly called Bank of Hodlers) halted withdrawals yesterday, Sunday. In a post published this morning, July 4th, the company’s CEO Darshan Bathija said that Vauld has decided to “suspend all withdrawals with immediate effect”.

This Monday morning (04), Vauld issued a statement informing the freeze of all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform, citing market volatility.

The platform blamed the collapse of cryptocurrency Terra(Luna) for the withdrawal freeze, and reported that around $200 million had been withdrawn from the platform since June 12, 2022.

Vauld is a three-year-old start-up that promises income through cryptocurrency loans. According to the company’s official announcement, the reason for the decision to freeze withdrawals is due to the “financial challenges” that the Vauld cannot face at the moment.

Vauld continues to operate as usual “We have always maintained a balanced and conservative approach to liquidity management. Bull and bear runs are inevitable, and we deploy fundamentally strong strategies that account for these cycles.” Read more here: https://t.co/6yWVozTydE — Vauld (@VauldOfficial) June 16, 2022

The Vauld founder said he is looking for opportunities to “restructure” the company and is therefore working with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a law firm specializing in these cases.

Although CEO Vauld uses the word “restructuring,” many people have no doubt that this should be said directly about bankruptcy. Under current market conditions, Vauld has no chance of recovery.

According to the company, due to the indirect effects of moderate cryptocurrency prices, the platform had to suspend withdrawals, trading and deposits on its network.

In the company statement posted on Monday, the CEO signaled that the company has seen significant customer withdrawals since June 12, totaling $198 million.

“Vauld faced challenges due to volatile market conditions and financial problems from business partners exacerbated by the collapse of TerraUSD, freezing of Celsius withdrawals and loan defaults from Three Arrows Capital”said.

“As such, we feel that it would be in the best interest of interested parties to take immediate action in the circumstances”added the CEO.

Binance CEO comments

Binance CEO Chengpang “CZ” Zhao took to Twitter to comment on the Vauld situation. Responding to the article about the company’s withdrawal of withdrawals, CZ warned against using platforms that require funding from VCs.

He said he believes these companies do not have a credible business model.

CZ’s comment makes a lot of sense, as one of the companies supporting the Vauld is Binance’s competitor Coinbase. Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures and giant Pantera Capital are other big ones supporting Vauld.

Ripple CEO David Schwartz also mocked Vauld with a “RIP Vauld” tweet.

Not your keys, not your cryptocurrencies

Surely you’ve heard the saying “it’s not your keys, it’s not your cryptocurrencies”. This is certainly a popular statement and if anyone has searched YouTube for information and knowledge about cryptocurrencies, they have definitely seen teachings on how to safely store cryptocurrencies.

All exchange Vauld users just got a better understanding of the meaning of this saying.

