Zelensky Says Ukraine’s Reconstruction Is ‘The Greatest Contribution to World Peace’ | World

2 of 4 President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen (left) alongside the Prime Minister of Ukraine (cen) and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel (right) — Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Pool via REUTERS

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (left) next to Ukraine’s Prime Minister (cen) and European Council President Charles Michel (right) — Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Pool via REUTERS