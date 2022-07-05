10 best movies, released by Netflix in the first half, for you to watch today

Cinema is not just made for entertainment. It is also intended to rip our spirits out of our bodies and lift us into new realities, if only for a few hours. And if you’re in one of those days when you need to be swept up into something a story of quality, relevance and depth, this list from Revista Bula will meet all the requirements to soothe your soul. These productions included in the Netflix catalog in 2022 have excellent reviews on IMDb. They will appeal to the most refined tastes and will satisfy your desire for art cinema. Check it out and feel these productions enrich your mind. Highlights for “A Noite de Fogo”, by Tatiana Huezo; “Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure” by Richard Linklater; and “Throwing High” by Jeremiah Zagar. The titles available on Netflix are organized in alphabetical order and do not follow classification criteria.

The Night of Fire, Tatiana Huezo Disclosure / Netflix Ana and her two best friends, Paula and Maria, spend their days playing together in and around their village in the mountains, and it involves discovering makeshift hiding places, honing mental survival skills and catching scorpions. Their mothers are always on the lookout for any sign of men from outside the village, as girls constantly disappear from the village. As Ana grows older, her understanding of the dangers surrounding her also becomes clearer.

Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure, Richard Linklater Disclosure / Netflix In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

Shooting High, Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

The Voice of Empowerment (2022), Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali Productions Gangubai was tricked by her lover, who took her to Mumbai with a promise to make her a Bollywood star. However, he sold her as a prostitute. Years later, Gangu becomes something of a female lead and the brothel girls become her family. So, she decides to enter politics to defend these women. Her journey is fraught with challenges, adversaries and social stigmas that will bring out her strongest side in Gangu.

Against Ice, Peter Flinth Lilja Jonsdottir / Netflix In 1909, the Arctic Expedition of Denmark, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, tries to resist the US claim to northeast Greenland. According to the North American country, Greenland was part of the United States, which had split into another piece of land. Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his colleague Iver Iverson to find proof that Greenland is an island. The journey, however, will prove to be much more complicated than expected, subjecting the expeditionaries to hunger, extreme fatigue, polar bear attack and paranoia.

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar El Deseo / Iglesias Mas After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.

Munich: On the Edge of War, Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

The Bombardment, Ole Bornedal Lasse Frank / SF Studios The film recounts the bombing of the French School in Copenhagen on March 21, 1945. The Royal Air Forces led an attack on the Gestapo headquarters in Denmark at Shell House. The operation became known as Carthage. However, the attack had tragic consequences, when one of the bombs fell near the French School, the following bombers were led to believe that the institution was the target. In all, 104 people were killed, of which 86 were children. The film tells the story from the point of view of the school children and nuns, as well as the resistance fighters captured inside the Shell House.

Ruby Rescue, Katt Shea Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Daniel O’Neil adopts the puppy Ruby, saving her from being euthanized. He is a hyperactive, dyslexic soldier who dreams of getting into Rhode Island K9, an elite police academy. Ruby, who is also hyperactive and needs training, ends up inspiring him to persist in his goal. The duo face setbacks on their journey, but with the help of family and community members who support and root for their success, they overcome their challenges together.