10 theories for you to read before the premiere

“Thor: Love and Thunder” makes its debut this Wednesday (06) in some cinemas in Brazil and before you can travel on a flying ship in a new adventure of the MCU next to the God of Thunder, we’ve gathered 10 theories highlighted by fans about that moment we’ve all been waiting for when watching the productions of Marvel Studios: the post-credits scenes.

There will be two scenes at the end of the movie already confirmed, and apparently, both will be “story related”. So let’s get to the guesses:

1- Beta Ray Bill

We already know that there will be two “Thors” in the fourth sequel to the Odinson franchise, however, theories point out that there is a chance that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will decide for good on his retirement in this feature and that Natalie Portman’s Thor will not resist the battle against the cancer that affects her – at least in the comics -, this being the chance for the MCU to introduce another character in its wide range of heroes, already preparing the ground for phase 5.

Beta Ray Bill can finally have his place in the sun in the studio’s film productions by wielding Mjolnir, which in this film will be Jane Foster’s weapon, and Stormbreaker, Thor’s current axe, just like in the comics.

2 – Preview of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”

One of the releases scheduled by the MCU for next year, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” can have a preview presented in one of the two post-credits of “Thor 4”, to leave that taste of want more that Marvel knows very well how to do. It is well known that Star-Lord and co. will participate in the plot of the long, so it would be quite likely that the continuation of its saga after the events alongside Thor is one of the chosen hooks to be left to the fans. Maybe even a glimpse of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock? Or any clues to the whereabouts of Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) variant? We are one day away from finding out.

Appearance of Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Photo: Playback/YouTube

3 – New Thor, New Team

So… Jane is back. Let’s say that, as is not uncommon, the MCU changes some of the character’s characteristics in relation to the HQ and Jane manages to survive the disease. It’s not hard to imagine that she could appear in the post-credits scene assembling a team to fight alongside her, or even this team being (finally!) the A-Force.

4 – Girl Power

With the announcement of a series of She-Hulk coming soon to Disney+, another of the 10 possibilities we are presenting here is the joining of female MCU characters in the exclusive team of heroines, A-Force. During the final battle of “Avengers: Endgame,” we got a glimpse of what the team’s film version would be, as Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Rescue, Shuri, Okoye, Wasp, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Valkyrie all came together. on screen in an attempt to preserve the Gauntlet with the Infinity Stones away from Thanos’ power. In the comics, the team leader is precisely Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk.

5 – Hercules

With the appearance of the villainous maniac Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), we may have a connection with the gods of Olympus. Gorr’s mission is clear and simple: the complete annihilation of all gods. And, perhaps, stopping Gorr will require someone whose nature is not composed entirely of divinity, but rather a demigod. And that’s where the hero Hercules comes in. Half god and half human, with immense strength, Hercules may be the one to stop the killer, leaving Olympus to add as an extra aid to the heroes in New Asgard.

6 – Valkyrie and her King days

Inserted in 2017 in the MCU in “Thor: Ragnarok”, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) has become one of the most beloved of fans in the “divine” core of Marvel. Tough at her core, Valkyrie unhesitatingly assumed the throne as King of Asgard after Thor’s resignation in “Avengers: Endgame” and one of the new film’s two post-credits scenes could herald a deeper dive into Valkyrie’s reign in New Asgard. . With all the rebuilding of the world happening in Phase 4, like Egypt in “Moon Knight” and Pakistan in “Ms. Marvel”, Valkyrie’s kingdom in Norway sure looks like fertile ground for new narratives and who knows, a new Disney+ series.

7 – Connection with the Eternals

Phase 4 has been bringing the beings of the MCU cosmos to the fore. In previous phases “Captain Marvel” presented us with the Skrull (soon to get their own series on Disney+) and the Kree; the Guardians have a certain Sorcerer to contend with, and a silver-skinned herald with an equally silver board could appear at any moment. However, before all that, the eternal shall heed Arishem’s summons to his judgmentj. Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) must, through their memories, prove that sparing human life is worth it in order to avoid punishment for the death of the Celestial Tiamut. Perhaps in either of the two post-credits scenes we’ll see more of the MCU’s sky and a prelude to the Eternals’ attempt to save the human race.

Arishem takes Eternals to trial. Photo: Playback/YouTube.

8 – Captain Marvel

Going back a little bit, let’s talk about Carol Danvers. Whether she is the strongest of the Avengers we don’t know, but she sure seems to be the busiest. Covering a lot of territory, according to his own speech in “Avengers: Endgame”, Danvers could figure in the post-credits dealing with, who knows, the ramifications generated in “Thor 4”. It is worth remembering that, when it comes to Marvel, the “only” 12 months of difference between the releases of “Thor 4” and “Captain Marvel 2” may not mean such a great distance between the two narratives and the long ones may present themselves interconnected. much more directly.

Captain Marvel and Thor’s first meeting took place in ‘Endgame’, with approval from the God of Thunder. Photo: Playback/YouTube.

9 – Kang

Another relatively new character in the MCU, Kang (Jonathan Majors), who was introduced to the series “Loki”, was the only one to have benefited from virtually every major development across the Multiverse thus far. Who knows, maybe he, with his humor quite… eccentric, gives his faces and a long and good laugh with notes of “I told you so” at the end of the feature?

10 – The Living Court

And finally, the last, but no less possible, theory about the end credits of “Thor 4”: the appearance of the Living Tribunal. If we look closely, the released trailers for the feature highlight Jane landing in a darkroom with some pretty imposing statues. And no matter where this place is, the sheer scale of these austere faces is not without reason. The giant sculptures depict the five essential entities within the Marvel Universe, the Living Court, Uatu the Watcher, Death, Eon and Infinite. If any of them show up in a post-credits scene, expect nothing less than implications of a change in the future of every character in the MCU.

BONUS

– Loki

If in “Avengers: Infinity War” we had a shock when we were confronted, in the very first scenes, with the conclusion of the Thor-Loki arc that started in Phase 1 in a very cruel way, in “Loki”, from Disney+, we had the pleasure to taste a little more of the dubious personality and the Multiverse, in addition to its timelines, with the most unusual variants – including an alligator – of the God of Mischief. So, is it really that “Thor 4” will not bring even a drop of hair gel from Tom Hiddleston’s character? With the second season of the series already being filmed, maybe some of his variants can show up in the post-credits, showing a preview of how he and his female version would be dealing with the consequences of the decisions made in the series.

Loki and Sylvie, her female variant in Disney+’s ‘Loki’. Photo: Playback/YouTube.