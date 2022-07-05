5G: learn what changes with the arrival of the signal in Brasília this Wednesday | Federal District

The initial forecast was that all capitals should have 5G working by July 31, but due to logistical difficulties in importing equipment, the deadline was extended to September 29. According to Anatel, Brasília required a smaller number of devices compared to other cities.

Despite the arrival of the technology in the capital, not all users will be able to access it at this first moment. To understand what changes with 5G, the g1 spoke with the specialist in education and technology and director of Ambra University, in Florida (USA), Alfredo Freitas. See below:

What will change with the deployment of 5G internet?

According to the expert, the fifth generation of the internet will increase data transmission capacity and reduce latency, which is the time it takes for information to leave the computer and arrive at its destination. “We will have greater access to applications, faster audio and video streaming,” he says.

Freitas also says that the arrival of 5G will allow financial investment of over R$30 billion in technology infrastructure, which should generate job opportunities and new careers.

In which places will it be possible to access 5G?

Even in Brasilia, 5G will not be available everywhere. The expert says that, initially, it will be possible to access the technology in regions with greater internet demand and greater data congestion.

What devices will 5G be available for?

The service is supported by various devices. Until December last year, there were about 50 homologated by Anatel (check the complete list here).

According to Alfredo Freitas, in general, cell phones launched in the last two months support the fifth generation of the internet. Those that started selling two or three years ago are generally not ready for 5G.

Is it possible to request this technology from devices?

Not. Only devices that have the hardware prepared to connect with the 5G antenna will be able to access it.

What are the main challenges of this new technology?

The expert cites, as main challenges, reaching a wide reach and the cost of the 5G network.

“It takes a larger number of antennas than is needed for 4G, for example. It will be a broader coverage, so it is necessary for operators to install new antennas”, he explains.

According to Freitas, 4G antennas need a distance between them. In that same range, multiple 5G antennas would be needed, which need to be closer together. “The challenge is to get full functioning,” he says.

This Wednesday, in Brasília, will all operators have the 5G signal working?

Yes, but only in tests done on time.

How much will the internet speed be increased, comparing 4G with 5G?

According to the expert, the speed of the internet can increase up to 10 times with the new technology.

“Let’s imagine that we have a road with two lanes, now, we are going to install 20 lanes. That is, it will be multiplied by 10. This is the expectation”, he says.

Besides the internet, what other benefits can 5G bring to everyday life?

Alfredo Freitas says that technology can bring telemedicine in education, and make the city more “smart”, with communication between cars, for example.

“A person will be able to put the 5G signal in their own car, which will help to avoid accidents. They will be able to put it on tennis shoes to monitor physical exercises, it is what we call the internet of things. It will be extended to other equipment”, he explains. .

Will there be readjustments in operators’ packages for the acquisition of 5G?

At this time, the expectation is that there will be no readjustment on account of the service.

Not. Alfredo explains that, as there are hundreds of thousands of cell phones that work with this technology, and therefore, it cannot be stopped. “Many people will not want to migrate, it is not mandatory. When new technologies appear, the old ones do not end”, he says.