7 movies for those who liked Front Line – Jornada Geek

As usual, the TOP 10 gives Netflix continues to draw a lot of public attention through a mix of original and also old films that have reached the platform’s catalog. In recent days, the movie Front Line ended up being part of such a list.

starring Jason Statham, the film in question follows a former Combat and Narcotics Department agent who moves to the small hometown of his wife, who passed away about a year ago, along with their daughter. All this in search of a peaceful life. It turns out that a school problem, when his daughter reacts to a bullying situation, ends up turning his life upside down when a small drug producer who wants to expand his distribution discovers his identity.

It is precisely with this scenario that Frontline develops, with its entire situation being drawn into an evolution of big action scenes. A type of movie, of course, that many people enjoy and has become famous throughout the history of cinemas. With that in mind, we decided to list 7 other projects that you might like after watching this project that is in the TOP 10 on Netflix.

*all movies are available on Netflix.

Check out below 7 movies for those who liked Front Line

Jack Reacher – The Last Shot

A brutal crime was committed against five people at the same time and a sniper, a war veteran, was charged with the murders without much of a chance of defense. During interrogation, he only mentions the name of Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former combatant with numerous decorations, reported missing to the government and authorities. But he appears out of nowhere and decides to investigate the mystery on his own.

His theory is that there is a link between the deaths and the real perpetrator has other interests, seeking to divert attention. But Jack doesn’t give up on the truth and has a special way of doing him justice, no matter who it hurts.

Flames of vengeance

A massive wave of kidnappings sweeps Mexico, causing many of its wealthiest citizens to hire bodyguards for their children. John Creasy (Denzel Washington) is an unmotivated ex-CIA agent who is taken to Mexico City by his friend Rayburn (Christopher Walken).

Without a job, he accepts the offer of being a bodyguard for little Pita (Dakota Fanning), a 9-year-old girl who is the daughter of an industrialist (Marc Anthony). Annoyed by the girl’s constant questions, John initially sees his new job as a burden but, little by little, befriends Pita and begins to have a new lease of life in his life. Pita’s kidnapping undoes this situation, causing him, even injured, to leave to rescue her at any cost.

Sicario – No Man’s Land

In Sicario – No Man’s Land, the CIA is preparing an audacious operation to stop the great leader of a Mexican drug cartel. Kate Macy (Emily Blunt), FBI police officer, decides to join the action, but soon discovers that she will have to test all her moral and ethical limits in this mission.

The Accountant

Since childhood, Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has suffered from loud noises and sensitivity problems due to autism. Despite the offer to go to a clinic dedicated to special children, his father insists that he stay at home, in order to get used to the world around him.

Growing up, Christian becomes an extremely dedicated accountant, thanks to his ease with numbers, but antisocial. From an accounting firm in a small town, he starts working for some of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world.

Upon being hired to inspect the ledgers of Living Robotics, created and managed by Lamar Blackburn (John Lithgow), Wolff soon discovers a tens of millions of dollars fraud, which puts his life and that of co-worker Dana Cummings (Dana Cummings) at risk. Anna Kendrick).

Kate

Kate follows the story of a ruthless criminal who is poisoned and discovers she has less than 24 hours to live. This sets her on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo so she can exact revenge on those who poisoned her before she succumbs to its effects and dies. However, in the process of her bloody revenge, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her previous victims.

The Avenger