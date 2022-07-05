7 movies that premiere in July on Netflix and you need to watch – Jornada Geek

Like its competitors, the Netflix revealed over the last few days a list of all their releases set for the month of July. And in the midst of so many titles, there are some movies that deserve, and probably will, stand out more than others.

And it was precisely with this in mind that we put together this list with a selection of 7 movies that will be released throughout the month of July on Netflix that you need to watch. These projects in question include original films from the platform that have already been touted as potential highlights in their genres, as well as others that have been released in theaters for a few years. Without further ado…

Check out below 7 movies that will be released in July on Netflix and you need to watch

The Killer – The First Target – now available;

the plot of the movie The Killer – The First Target follows the story of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a man who, devastated by the death of his fiancee before his eyes in a terrorist attack, is now tirelessly dedicated to his quest for revenge, something that ends up drawing the attention of the CIA.

Recruited, the out-of-control boy is sent to Stan Hurley’s rigid training (Michael Keaton), a military veteran who prepares secret assassins with international operations and has serious reservations about Mitch’s psychological assessment.

With training underway, a short time later they end up being selected to investigate a series of seemingly unrelated attacks against military and civilian targets. However, they quickly discover that they must stop a mysterious man (taylor kitsch) to continue with their catastrophic plan that goes beyond what they imagined.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything Else – July 6th;

the plot of the movie Hello, Goodbye and Everything accompanies Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher), a young couple who are planning to end their relationship before heading off to college. On their last night together, the two remember the most memorable moments of their relationship, from the day they met, to their first kiss and their first fight.

In this epic encounter, which takes them to family milestones and unexpected places, ends up making them start to question if this high school relationship really needs to end.

Persuasion – July 15th;

described by Netflix and MRC as “a smart, modern approach to a lovable story while staying true” to the book, Persuasion follows the plot of the following synopsis:

“Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a non-conformist with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she once sent away – comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to a second chance.”

Live is Life – July 18;

Summer 1985. As every year, Rodri leaves Catalonia and returns to his family’s village in Galicia to meet his group. However, this year is different for him and his friends. Real world problems begin to appear in their lives threatening to tear them apart.

Keeping the friendship that unites them, the five friends plan to escape into the night of San Juan in search of a magical flower that, according to legend, grows on top of a mountain and can grant wishes. His only wish now is to solve the problem of his friend in trouble so that they can continue together. An adventure that will make them grow in a fascinating way, full of action, emotion and hope, and that will leave in their memories that summer when “Live is Life” sounded in the background.

The Hidden Agent – ​​July 22nd;

The film is based on the novel by Mark greaney2009, which presented to the world the hidden agent, a freelance assassin and former CIA agent named Court Gentry. The action thriller adaptation is described as a deadly duel between assassins, while Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans)a former partner of Gentry’s at the CIA.

The cast of the project will have Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas like the protagonists. Furthermore, Wagner Moura and Dhanushas well as the actresses Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters have been confirmed in the cast of the new film by Netflix next to also Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), alfre woodard (12 years of slavery) and Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo).

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 30;

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on a two-week trip to Europe, alongside his high school friends, when he is surprised by the visit of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Needing help fighting monsters named Elementals, Fury summons him to fight alongside Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a new hero who claims to have come from a parallel Earth. In addition to the new threat, Peter has to deal with the gap left by Tony Stark, who left his personal glasses to himself, with access to an artificial intelligence system associated with Stark Industries.

Extraordinary – July 31;

Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) is a boy who was born with a facial deformity, which made him undergo 27 plastic surgeries. At age 10, he will attend a regular school for the first time, like any other child. There, he has to deal with the constant feeling of being watched and evaluated by everyone around him.

