Abert and Senai team up to facilitate the deployment of 5G in the country

The Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters (Abert) and the National Service for Industrial Learning of the Federal District (Senai – DF) launch a partnership to train young multipliers to support the installation of the new digital satellite TV kit. With the arrival of 5G in Brasília and cities around the Federal District, 400 volunteer students will have practical classes on installing antennas and converters to help families migrate from satellite TV to Ku Band.

On the 6th and 7th, specialized technicians and engineers, as well as representatives of four manufacturers of digital satellite dishes and Siga Antenado (Band Administrator Entity – EAF) will explain to the students the process of migration of the open signal from the satellite TV, currently in Banda C, for the Ku Band, and will teach you how to install digital equipment. The new equipment will ensure continuity of access to free satellite TV programming, in digital format, with better image and sound quality.

Brasília will be the first capital to receive the stand alone 5G signal, as of Wednesday, 6th. With this, the demand for installing the satellite TV kit will increase in the region, justifying the partnership.

“In addition to training students for a new activity, Aert wants to ensure that no Brazilian is left without access to the free and open signal of digital satellite TV. Free today, free always!”, says the president of the association, Flávio Lara Resende.

The official launch of the partnership between Abert and Senai takes place this Tuesday (5th), at 7:30 pm, at Senai’s headquarters – Special Area n°2, Setor C Norte, in Taguatinga (DF).

