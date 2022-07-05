Actor and producer are accused of death of friends left outside hospital in the USA

In November last year, model Christy Giles and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola were abandoned at the door of different hospitals in Los Angeles, USA, after suffering an overdose. Last Friday (1st), the case had new developments, when the Justice of California officially accused Hollywood producer David Pearce and actor Brandt Osborn, for the deaths of young women.

The information was released by the Los Angeles Times this Monday (4), after the vehicle had access to official records that confirm the duo’s allegations. According to documents, in December 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested three suspects involved in the case: the producer and former Hollywood actor, the actor of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and also the director of photography Michael. Ansbach. At the time, Pearce was arrested on suspicion of murder, while Ansbach and Osborn were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

Following the investigation, David was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, when there is no intent to kill, while Osborn was charged with acting as an accomplice in both deaths. Details about Ansbach’s involvement were not released by the outlet.

remember the case

On the night of Friday, November 12, 2021, Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela went out together for a night out. Unfortunately, the fun night had a sad and very tragic ending for the friends, as 12 hours later, on Saturday (13), the model appeared dead at the entrance of a hospital.

Christy, then 24, and friend Hilda Marcela, 26, were abandoned by three masked men at the entrance to different hospitals in Los Angeles. Giles was already lifeless when she was dumped outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City. According to the coroner, the model died of an overdose, caused by a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid and ketamine, among other drugs. Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid is also known as the “rape drug,” according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (FDA).

Two hours later, her Mexican friend, Cabrales-Arzola, was found outside the Kaiser West Los Angeles Hospital. The architect remained in a coma for 11 days, but died on November 24 from intoxication with cocaine, MDMA (in Brazil known as “Ecstasy” or “bullet”) and other undetermined drugs, in addition to multiple organ failure. In both cases, three men wearing masks were seen leaving their bodies at hospitals and driving away in an unmarked vehicle.

Just over a month after the tragedy, David Pearce, Michael Ansbach and Brandt Osborn were identified as suspects in the case. On December 16 of last year, the filming of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ was interrupted by the Californian police for the arrest of Osborn, who was accused as an accessory to the crime. According to the Daily Mail, Pearce, whose bail was set at $1 million, reportedly locked a woman in a bedroom and raped her at the same party where he would have fatally drugged the two friends.