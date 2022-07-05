Afternoon session shows “Sem Reservas”, classic of the romantic comedy, this Tuesday (07/5)

Because its content is aimed at family audiences and shows, in most cases, films licensed a few years ago by the broadcaster, the Afternoon session is an expert in classic films that marked an era. In this sense, one of the great highlights that has already been broadcast before and will air again this Tuesday is the film “No Reservations“, released in 2007.

Starred by Aaron Eckhart (Batman – The Dark Knight; Invasion on London) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Mask of Zorro; Chicago), the feature shows the relationship between two chefs who share the same kitchen and now they will have to learn to live with all their adversities. Learn more about the story and details of the film in the following topics:

Discover the plot of “No Reservations”:

The main plot of “No Reservations” revolves around the life of the renowned chef Kate Armstrong (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who runs the operations of a famous restaurant Manhattan. Known for her rigor and dedication to her work, the character ends up intimidating all the employees of the place and sees her perfectionist side being affected by the hiring of Nick (Aaron Eckhart), sous chef who follows a contrasting side of cuisine.

always excited, Nick he likes to work with a good sense of humor and tries to promote a climate of happiness in those who are in the kitchen. Opera lover, one of his hobbies is listening to music while working. Now, Kate will need dealing with conflicts between converging ways of thinking while facing the challenge of take care of your 9 year old niece, who will spend time with her aunt.

Film Technical Data:

Original title: No Reservations

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2007

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Genre: Romantic comedy

Watch the trailer for “No Reservations”:

Also check:

Humor Films on Globoplay – List of the best for you to watch

Do you intend to watch the movie “No Reservations” at Afternoon session of today? Don’t forget that the screening of the feature is scheduled to start at 15:30h (Brasilia time). For more information about the title and everything that airs on the station’s programming schedule, stay tuned here and on the official pages of About Sagas!