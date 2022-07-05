Amber Heard is spotted in a popular department store in the United States; video

Actress Amber Heard was spotted at a popular department store in the United States. In a video published by TMZ, she appears accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, looking at some pieces on racks at the establishment, located in Bridgehampton, New York. In another part of the video, she observes shoes on another shelf in the store.

In both moments, however, upon noticing that she was being filmed, Amber leaves the place, without taking the pieces.

The actress was ordered to compensate her ex-husband in the amount of US$ 15 million (equivalent to R$ 71.9 million). But Amber will pay just over $8 million. The verdict in the case was read in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia earlier this month. Amber was found guilty of statements made in an article written in The Washington Post, in which she accused Depp of abuse.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still isn’t enough to withstand my ex-husband’s disproportionate power, influence and influence,” she said as she left the courthouse. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a throwback. It sets the clock back to a time when a woman who spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It rejects the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously.

Amber Heard said she “doesn’t blame the jury” for the Johnny Depp verdict in the lawsuit. However, she considered the frenzy surrounding the case on social media to be “unfair”, considering that most of the posts were in support of Depp. While the term “Justice for Amber Heard” has received 27 million views on TikTok, the expression for Depp has garnered 20 billion views.