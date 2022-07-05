Amber Heard wants to overturn the verdict for defamation against Johnny Depp Rolling Stone

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 07/05/2022, at 10:26 am

Lawyers for Amber Heard want to overturn the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp. The actor won a libel suit against his ex-wife a month ago and is expected to receive $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages.

New lawsuit filed by representatives of amber in Virginia (United States) court argues that the decision was “excessive in relation to the evidence presented and the law.” Lawyers aim for another trial or for the case to be closed with a loss of depp.

Furthermore, they claim that the actor did not “present evidence that heard did not feel abused,” as he claimed to accuse her of defamation. The suit recalls that it is necessary “to abandon allegations that Amber’s statements were false.”

Judgment

depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, USA. During the process, more than 100 hours of witness statements were heard, in addition to recorded audio and live testimonies from depp and heardaccording to CNN Brasil.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the actress is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.