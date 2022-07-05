Amber Heard’s Lawyers Call for Defamation Verdict Against Johnny Depp to Be Overturned

Amber Heard during the trial of the defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress asked that the jury’s verdict be overturned for lack of evidence. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

The lawyers of Amber Heard entered with a legal request so that the verdict of defamation against her ex-husband, Johnny Deppbe totally annulled.

The former couple faced each other in a legal battle that lasted about three months. In June, the actress was found guilty of three counts and ordered to pay $10.35 million to the actor, who was also found guilty but will only need to pay $2 million.

According to Amber’s team, the evidence presented during the trial does not support the jury’s decision. She delivered a 43-page memo with the reasons why the verdict and compensation should be withdrawn.

According to the international press, the actress argued that the claim that Depp would have lost his role in the franchise is false. Pirates of the Caribbean as a result of an article published by her in 2018 in the newspaper The Washington Postin which he accuses him of domestic violence.

In the document, she claims that the compensation was exaggerated, as both she and her ex-husband were found guilty. In addition, Amber questions the information of juror 15, who would have informed the wrong date of birth.

According to the actress’ statement, he would have said that he was born in 1945, when public information would indicate that his year of birth would be 1970.

“The discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 actually received a subpoena to serve as a juror and was properly examined by the court to serve on the jury,” the motion reads.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais