Amber Heard’s team asks for the verdict to be overturned – thanks to the identity of a juror – NiT

The actress’ lawyers argue that one of the jurors may not be who he said he was and ask the court to investigate.

Amber Heard is seeking to overturn the media trial verdict in which she was convicted of defamation against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In the motion her legal team filed on Friday, July 1, one of the main arguments has to do with the identity of juror number 15.

This juror, who is anonymous because he is legally protected, indicated that he was born in 1945. But, according to Amber Heard’s defense, the man is visibly younger – lawyers predict that he was born in the 70s. the juror may not be who he says he is, and that may have “jeopardized” the process.

“The court must investigate whether juror 15 proceeded correctly in the jury. On the jury list, the individual had a birth year of 1945. But juror 15 was clearly born after 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970. This discrepancy raises doubts as to whether he was summoned to serve on the jury and whether it has been properly analyzed by the court”, can be read in the motion, according to the Publication “Law & Crime”.

In the same document, the defense admits that errors concerning the jury generally do not mean that a verdict is overturned, but if juror 15 is not the person he says he is, lawyers consider it a violation of process.

This is just one of the points made in the motion. Amber Heard’s defense also claims that Johnny Depp didn’t miss work on “Pirates of the Caribbean” thanks to the article he signed in “The Washington Post”. And they say that if Heard believes she was abused, a jury can’t find that she acted maliciously, so she can’t be convicted of defamation.