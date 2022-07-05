Amor e Trovão’ premieres this Wednesday in Goiânia

DAfter the victory against Thanos, in Avengers: Endgame (2019), the son of Odin (Chris Hemsworth) continued traveling through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy and regained his good shape by pulling a ship and swinging a dead alien chain in a crossfitter phase. In the search for a new meaning in life and in the midst of a mid-life crisis in its more than 1,500 years, the Asgardian will come across a trail of death along the way. In Thor: Love and Thunder, the hero’s fourth film, which premieres this Wednesday (6), he will face his worst enemy of all, Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale).

Thor is the last of the original Avengers still active since his solo debut in 2011. Fan expectation is that he still won’t hang the legendary hammer Mjölnir in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) even with the arrival of Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor ( Natalie Portman) in the new adventure. Captain America (Chris Evans) has retired after the battle with Thanos, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) have died, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is looking for a successor and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) was never the same.

The sequel is directed by Taika Waititi, who has become quite in demand in Hollywood, especially after working on Thor: Ragnarok (2017). The consecration came in the sequence after winning the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit (2020). While the first two God of Thunder films tried to take themselves seriously and adopt a more dramatic tone, the filmmaker explored the comic side that borders on the absurd and focused on action. The trailers confirm that he will continue in this combination, such as when the hero appears trapped and his clothes are ripped off and in the breathtaking fight scenes.

Maybe the director will lighten up on the humor scenes in the fourth avenger movie. In Ragnarok, the excessive focus of comedy took the weight off events that should have been more dramatic, such as the Asgardian genocide committed by the villain Hela, the Goddess of Death, played by Cate Blanchett. The near extinction of his people and the destruction of Asgard was supposed to be a traumatic event for Thor, but it turned out to be a big joke. In any case, it is undeniable that the New Zealand director knows how to present a fun project, with exciting fights, in addition to making good references to the comics.

The soundtrack, signed by longtime Marvel collaborator Michael Giacchino, is another very remarkable part of Taika’s direction. If in the third film, he bet on Immigrant Song, by Led Zeppelin, in Thor: Love and Thunder, he brings as a highlight in the promotional trailer Sweet Child O’ Mine, one of the greatest classics of Guns N’ Roses, which has a tour scheduled in Brazil in the second semester, passing through Goiânia at the Serra Dourada Stadium on September 11th. The band is the filmmaker’s favorite and it was leaked that three other tracks are in the feature, such as November Rain, Welcome to Jungle and Paradise City.

Plot

The plot picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Thor traveling through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The hero is working hard to burn his big belly, a reflection of a period he spent playing video games and gaining weight in a clear process of mourning the death of his brother Loki to Thanos. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company will only appear at the beginning of the story, showing how out of place the Asgardian is in that group and that he needs to find his true journey. Alongside Korg, he discovers the trail of divine blood.

The trailer shows a scene of the hero investigating a dead body of the galactic god Falligar, image identical to the ones in the comics – which fans love. He will realize that he is dealing with a serial killer of gods and the mood of the film from that part on gets heavier. For those who don’t know, Gorr is one of Thor’s biggest villains and in the movie he arrives with a more human and less alien look. In the comics, it was necessary to put together versions of the God of Thunder’s past and future to be able to defeat the guy and it wasn’t easy. The butcher forgives no one. For him, a good god is a god with a canceled CPF.

Gorr’s story begins just over 3,000 years ago on an unknown planet where night never fell. There, he and his people had to survive in caves and spend as little time in the sun as possible, trying not to die of thirst and hunger. In childhood, he learned from his mother that he should thank the gods and pray for mercy always. As a small boy, he realized that prayers were never heard. His father died of solar fever, his mother was killed in an attack by wild beasts, and as an adult he lost his wife and children. After that, he had no faith to resist and he went on a journey of revenge.

When Gorr was almost dying of hunger and thirst, he saw a kind of meteor fall from the sky. He got close to the crater and noticed that it was two gods who were fighting. Among them, Knull, the symbiote god, creator of Venom and Carnage, and the other was the God of Light of origin of the Celestials. He was disgusted by that scene because the gods really existed, but they never answered any of his prayers. It was at this time that the necrosword left Knull’s hands and Gorr murdered the first god and gained powers.