Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe in trailer for Netflix R-rated movie

Ana de Armas in Blonde (photo: Divulgao/Netflix)

Netflix released the trailer for Blonde, the long-awaited film about Marilyn Monroe, with Ana de Armas as the iconic actress.

The feature film is already making headlines around the world for promising a lot of controversy due to its sex scenes, as it tells the story of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas).

Blonde does not want to create a historical and realistic panorama, but an allegory about the Hollywood icon.

Joyce Carol Oates, the author of the book that inspired the film, never intended to produce a simple biography of Marilyn Monroe. In fact, the writer selected real parts of the star’s life and linked them with an expansive and joyful plot, marked by a great ‘lyrical intuition’.

See the trailer, below.

The film will ‘offend everyone’

In a recent interview with Vulture, director Andrew Dominik says that Blonde addresses sensitive topics in an ambiguous way that could offend viewers.

‘If it had come out a few years ago, it would have been fine when #MeToo arrived and it would have been an expression of all those things. We’re at a point now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where the lines are. a movie that definitely has a morality about it. But nothing in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t think it’s going to be as simple as people want to see it. There’s something about him that offends everyone,’ says the filmmaker.

The biopic earned the strictest rating in the US, NC-17, which means no one under the age of 18 can watch the Netflix movie.

Blonde debuts on Netflix in late 2022.

