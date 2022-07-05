Anatel calculates total balance of adaptations at R$ 22.6 billion

The proposal brought by the counselor Artur Coimbra to define the balance of adaptations of fixed telephony concessions for the authorization regime was unanimously approved (although President Carlos Baigorri was absent due to being on vacation) at the extraordinary meeting of Anatel’s Board of Directors this Tuesday, 5th. In total, with the new methodology applied based on evaluations by the consultancy Axon, the agency stipulated the reference value of BRL 22.601 billionat least considering the data up to April of this year.

The arrangement looked like this:

operator Value (Apr/2022) Algar Telecom BRL 275.3 million clear BRL 2.273 billion Hey BRL 12.176 billion Sercomtel BRL 167.1 million Alive BRL 7.709 billion In the case of Oi, the amount is the sum of R$3.949 billion from Brasil Telecom and R$8.227 billion from Telemar.

Now, the proposal approved by Anatel with the final documents will be forwarded to the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

The processes with the balance calculations of each operator are separated, since they contain confidential information. “The estimated values ​​are results to dynamics simulations from the fact to the date of adaptation, in this way should be considered as a reference“, reiterated the counselor.

Methodology

The calculation methodology, according to Coimbra, was changed following guidelines from the technical area. The main changes were in the way of evaluating the Reversible Goods Ratio (RBR), considered “more reliable and harmonized with the equity accounting documents of the concessionaires”. In addition, it is based on the Documents of Separation and Allocation of Accounts (DSAC) “improved and standardized between concessionaires”.

RBR took into account several data sources, including the operators’ own relationships, Anatel’s on-site visits to telecom systems, reports, technical meetings and financial statements, among other factors. The list review also related the RBRs to the “plausible number of instruments needed by the STFC”. Thus, the reversible assets were valued at the proportion of use to concessionin the case of assets shared with services such as broadband, pay TV and telephony.

The calculation considered a scenario with the revaluation of the assets of the buildings and land subclass, since these are the assets that can have an estimated value considering temporal, physical and technological reality. Thus, it is the sum shown in the image below:

Source: Anatel/Reproduction

Timeline

The schedule takes into account the final term of the contracts in 2025. Anatel is making every effort to conclude. You final amounts of the adaptation balance must be approved in December of this year, as determined by the TCU. Observing the terms, the concessionaires would have until April 2023 to decide whether or not to migratewith the signing of the terms in February 2024.

According to Coimbra, Law nº 13.879/2019 (new model) “imposes that adjustment balances are for investment commitments. This legal guideline adds significant value to the adaptation option as opposed to other alternatives for the concession scenario. On the one hand, it transforms the regulatory balance into investment, on the other hand, it enables investment actions to expand and modernize the sector in accordance with public policies and society’s desire”.