Andreas Pereira closes with new club for R$ 71 million

Former Flamengo, Andreas Pereira, 26 years old, is back in European football. After leaving Flamengo, where he was on loan, and returning to Manchester United, Fulhamwho will be in the Premier League, agreed to sign the midfielder for around 10 million euros + 3 million in bonuses.

Andreas arrives at Fulham to fight for a position in the newly promoted English club to the Premier League. He will have to compete for a spot in the team of the Portuguese Marco Silva, which has Wilson, a Liverpool sire, as the main name.

Before Fulham, Flamengo had player purchase priority. Talks with United took place amicably for a deal to be sealed at 12 million euros. However, the carioca club preferred other names, such as Vidal, ex-Inter.

Andreas Pereira in European football

In Europe, Fulham will be another Andreas Pereira club. In addition to United, he defended the colors of Granada, Valencia and Lazio, all of which were on loan. His best moment was when he played in La Liga.

With the United shirt, there were 74 games played and 4 goals scored.