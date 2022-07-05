Anitta invites “Envolver” star to show in Switzerland

anita he doesn’t play around and continues to do a series of shows across Europe. As always, innovating and bringing news, the powerful surprised the fans during her performance in Switzerland. THE Girl From Rio took to the stage none other, none other than the model, Ayoub Mutant who stars in the music video for the global hit “To involve”next to the singer.

anita delivered yet another show to the European public and to enliven the audience even more, the model Ayoub Mutant known worldwide for his work with fashion and also for participating in the music video “To involve”took the stage to dance the “Anitta’s El Paso”along with the powerful.

Anitta performing ‘Envolver’ in Switzerland, with Ayoub David, who starred in the music video for the track. pic.twitter.com/W1JHhoDUUa — PAN (@forumpandlr) July 4, 2022

anita continues to leave its mark in Europe! The powerhouse, who is currently touring the country, participated in one of the most popular fashion shows in Paristhe couture brand Schiaparelli, on the morning of this Monday (4). All she had to do was step foot into the event, so that thousands of photographers and fans flocked to the venue.

The mighty stopped the city of Paris once again. This time, anita sat in the front row of the fashion show and stood alongside artists like Rita Ora, Rina Swayama, Hunter Shafer and Emma Watson and chose to wear a very Brazilian look, with a crochet skirt and top, but with a Parisian touch, the famous hat.

Through her Instagram, the Girl From Rio showed some moments from the show, and also details of her iconic look. At the end of the event, anita did not fail to squander beauty and sympathy and attended fans and journalists, who were waiting outside.