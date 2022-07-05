Anna Kendrick has a yacht party to get over her breakup with actor Bill Hader

the star of the series The perfect choice, Anna Kendrick36 years old, broke up with the actor Bill Hader44 years old and to overcome the end of the romance, she invited her friends to a party on a yacht.

Their relationship, which was kept secret for over a year, only came to the public’s attention in January of this year. The information was released by People magazine, which heard a source who knows the ex-couple.

“She was with a group of friends. Everyone had a great time,” she reported.

Bill, known for acting in It – Chapter 2, would have known the actress several years ago, while participating in the program: “They met years ago. She introduced the Saturday Night Live and they made a movie but stayed together long after that,” the source revealed.

Bill Haber also dated actress Rachel Bilson

And it’s not the first time an actress has had to get over her breakup with Hader. Last month, the actress Rachel Bilsonwho has worked in The OCmade a controversial revelation on his podcast.

She told about the separation with the actor, which took place in July 2020, during the period of the pandemic, and that it was very difficult to overcome, although it was in a friendly way.

In another conversation with Mandy Moore, Rachel said that she had no way of leaving the house to be distracted, due to the quarantine, and had to stay at home and deal with it: “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Harder than childbirth,” she confessed to her.

Later, Bill would have started the romance with Anna Kendrick and, according to the source linked to the actors, they worked very well and had a lot of chemistry: “They have a very fun relationship, very sarcastic and funny, but it all comes from a place of love. ”, he added.

Anna Kendrick has acted in other productions such as Nonstop Love, Love Life, Accidental Passenger, A Small Favor, Unhonored Guests, between others. She was also featured in the movie Twilightas Bella’s friend.

Anna Kendrick was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for your participation in the film Unstoppable Love (2009), but this could not have happened because it was the same period that I was recording New Moon (2009).

“I was recording Unstoppable Love around the time they were making the second movie in the saga Twilight: New Moon. It would have been a dumb move, but legally, they could have stopped me from participating in Unstoppable Love. So, I thank these guys for not doing it.” to The Variety at the time. This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

