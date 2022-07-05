App creator tells how she got BRL 17 million in investment: ‘In the race’ – 07/04/2022

New companies have used technology to grab a share of the market by offering modern services that make life as easy as possible for customers. This is the case of Noh, a fintech, as technology solutions companies in the financial sector are called, founded by Ana Zucato, 33, from São Paulo, in August 2021. With an application, Noh allows people to automate the division of expenses , from rent tickets to the Mega-Sena pool. The name even makes a pun on the word knot, the convoluted situation in which people find themselves when they need to share expenses.

Here, Ana tells how she was able to see a business possibility in the midst of such a competitive and dynamic market, and how she conquered her space, even attracting investment from big fish, such as Biz Stone, one of the founders of Twitter, who in this case was an “angel investor”. The contribution received by the company already totals R$ 17 million.

“We believed that Brazilians needed a different solution in payment methods, and Noh came to simplify the process of shared purchases, avoiding the discomfort and headache of charging later”, explains Ana. Alongside the entrepreneur are Octavio Turra (former CTO of GuiaBolso) and Felipe Cabral (former Quinto Andar).

“I remember talking to investors: there is a business here. The question is whether you think I am the person who will be able to build it”, he says. Ana’s network of relationships helped a lot in this process, but she highlights some points that she observed. “I realized that they were asking for a lot more details about numbers, projection and market size than my male friends who were capturing at the same time,” she says.

Also, she noticed how much safer they are, even without much data to show for it. “They go in search of investment even without a product, without testing and without numbers. I looked and thought: either they are very good at talking or they are crazy”, she says. “What happens is that, in general, men are very confident. I went from step to step. I built, tested and learned until I gained the confidence that I had a business to capture”, she says. In her view, the path she took is more advantageous, generates more sustainable businesses that pay for themselves, as they were thought out and validated beforehand.

“Women are not used to asking for investments”

According to Ana, another point is the company’s management and culture. “Around here, we operate with a lot of transparency: everyone knows the results, how much money we have and how long it will last until we need another investment”, she says. In addition, the team can use the corporate card without having to approve a purchase and is entitled to unlimited vacations.

“I think companies often treat employees like children, asking them to justify everything: how many hours did you work, on what you spent, because you did a certain thing. But they are all adults. In the case of the card, from the beginning we advise you to use it responsibly, thinking about pillars such as: do you really need to spend it? Is the price fair? We are all together,” he added.

The entrepreneur also insists on emphasizing the importance of partnership between women. “I’ve always had women helping me in my career and I want to do that too. After the investment, many came to me to ask for help. bad or lack of experience. I was afraid to approach an investor and say: invest in my company. We are not used to doing that. My advice is: go, ask. The worst you will hear is no”, he adds.

believe in your idea

“I always had in mind that Brazilians share everything: rent, streaming subscription. And fintechs are always aimed at just one person. I knew that, at some point, a solution would appear to help people in this division”, he explains. The first step was to call a friend who did banking and ask for ten prepaid cards for a test. “Immediately he said no, that I was crazy. But I explained that I wanted to test something and he ended up sending it”.

The entrepreneur then developed an MVP (Minimum Viable Product), in which the initial investment is lower, only referring to the resources needed to test the project and adapt it, if necessary. With that, she could validate her idea. In six months, the pilot processed R$ 230 thousand. “When I saw the value, I realized that I had, yes, a business in hand”, she says. She emphasizes that the learning was all “in race”. From then on, she went after investments.

Ana has a degree in administration and has worked in some startups, such as Guiabolso, intuition and e-commerce OQDress. In addition, he was responsible for the Brazilian operation of Truora, a Colombian company that entered Brazil between 2020 and 2021. “This performance complemented the others, because, before starting a business, I needed to run an end-to-end business, from recruitment and selection to sales, marketing, culture and banking issues” , it says. In total, it took 12 years of learning that made the next step possible: opening your company. .

The entrepreneurship roller coaster

Ana highlights some important characteristics to undertake. The first is being open to learning. “I didn’t know how to do payroll, for example, but I went in search of how to do it. In the same way, I didn’t know if my initial idea would work. But innovating is this: if the business was easy to create, it wouldn’t be innovative and, yes, a copy of something,” he says.

The second skill is persistence. “Entrepreneurship is a roller coaster and we cannot give up at the first difficulty”, she says. According to her, it’s normal to start the day with bad news and think that it’s all over and, at the end of the day, the scenario is the opposite.

“It is necessary to have patience and to know how to wait. Nothing is as bad as it seems, nor as good”, he emphasizes. This leads to another characteristic: the courage to go after what you need, to ask questions and make contacts. “The no you already have, but most people are afraid to hear it and don’t ask for help. I always ask my team, when someone says they didn’t get something: but did you try?”.