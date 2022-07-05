Attack on shopping mall in Denmark leaves 3 dead – 03/07/2022 – World

Danish police said three people had been shot dead and three others were in serious condition after an attack on Sunday at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, in what the country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, described as cruel.

“I send my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones,” she said on Twitter. “Our beautiful and generally so safe capital transformed in a split second.”

The incident took place inside the Field’s shopping center in the Amager neighborhood, five kilometers from downtown. Police Chief Soren Thomassen said the suspect was a 22-year-old Dane and added that it was not possible to rule out that the action was a terrorist act.

He also said that there are no indications that another shooter was involved and declined to answer what the attacker’s motivations were or if he was known to the police.

A spokesperson for Rigshospitalet, the main hospital in the Danish capital, told Reuters news agency that the medical center had received a “small group of patients” for care, possibly more than three, and that surgeons and nurses had been called in to reinforce the team.

On Twitter, police asked for images and relevant details to help with the investigation. Local vehicles have published records of people running in panic out of the mall, and an unverified video shown by Danish media shows a man with a rifle inside.

A woman who was at the mall at the time of the incident said that initially people thought the shooter was a burglar. “Suddenly, I heard gunshots and I threw myself behind a store counter,” said Rikke Levandovski. Another witness said he heard about ten shots. According to other reports, the suspect tried to trick the victims by saying the gun was fake. “He was psychotic enough to chase people, but he wouldn’t run,” a witness told public broadcaster DR.

Today, according to the latest report by Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, the risk of terrorism in the country is defined as “serious”, with “militant Islam” the biggest threat. On the other hand, the possibility of actions by right-wing extremists was labeled “general”, that is, there may be plans of the type.

The last terrorist attack in Denmark was in 2015. At the time, a gunman killed two people and wounded six police officers. The incident took place at a cultural center that hosted debates on freedom of expression and at a synagogue in central Copenhagen. The shooter was killed by the police.

Due to the attack, an event in the south of the country to commemorate the end of the first three stages of the Tour de France cycling race, organized by the Danish Crown Prince and attended by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, was canceled on Sunday night, it said. the Royal House in a statement.

British singer Harry Styles was due to perform at 8pm local time (3pm GMT) at a concert hall about 1 km from the shopping center targeted by the attack. The presentation has been cancelled.

“At first we thought people were running because they saw Harry Styles, but we realized they were panicking. We ran for our lives,” said Cassandra, who was at the scene.

The mayor of Copenhagen announced the creation of a crisis group to deal with the episode. The streets around the mall were closed and the subway was suspended, according to the AFP news agency.

The attack in Denmark follows a similar incident in neighboring Norway, on the 24th, when two people were killed and at least 21 were injured by a gunman at a gay bar in the capital Oslo. The Gay Pride Parade, due to take place the next day, was cancelled.