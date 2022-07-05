Authorities close down Peter Schiff’s bank, one of Bitcoin’s biggest critics

Puerto Rico authorities suspended the activities of Euro Pacific International Bank last Thursday (30). Such a bank was founded in 2017 by Bitcoin’s biggest critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff.

According to information, the bank’s closure would be related to an ongoing investigation into money laundering and money evasion.

Through his social networks, Schiff defended himself against the accusations and said he was trying to solve the case. However, the Bitcoin community took the opportunity to make fun of the entrepreneur.

Peter Schiff’s Bank Closed

According to a document from the US Internal Revenue Service, the closing of the Euro Pacific International Bank, last Thursday (30), is an attack against money laundering and tax evasion.

In his defense, Peter Schiff, founder of the bank, said he was informed of the decision an hour before the press conference and that even the media knew about the case before he and his bank’s lawyers.

“Despite no evidence of crimes, Puerto Rico regulators closed my bank anyway over equity issues,” laments Peter Schiff on Twitter. “Rather than allowing a sale to a highly qualified buyer promising to inject capital far beyond regulatory minimums. As a result, accounts have been frozen and customers may lose money.”

Therefore, the main affected by the situation are the customers of Euro Pacific International, as they have their savings stuck.

Following, Schiff argues that he only spent money on the bank, having to invest 7 million dollars (R$ 37 million) to cover expenses that, according to him, were caused by negative articles in the press that alienated potential customers.

Finally, the businessman also points out that he suffered political pressure due to his personal opinions, which made him lose US$ 17 million (R$ 90 million) that would come in after the sale of the bank, which was cancelled.

Bitcoin solves this

As Peter Schiff is one of the biggest critics of Bitcoin, the community wasted no time and took the opportunity to mock the entrepreneur, noting the importance of a decentralized and unobjectionable system.

“If the money was really yours, you should be able to access it whenever you want, but it’s not.”

Amid dozens of memes on the subject, another user recommends that Schiff start using money that cannot be confiscated by someone who disagrees with his views. In other words, Bitcoin solves that.