Barbie film is a hit on the networks, with back-to-back recordings in ‘real time’; see questions and answers | Movie theater

If it delivers what it promises, this film can be treated as an icon of this generation, a kind of new classic.

Believe it or not, we’re talking about the new Barbie doll movie.

The most famous toy in the world has already inspired a series of animations, but it is about to get a movie with real actors – a famous team of actors. And this is already one of the most anticipated releases of cinema in recent years.

He doubts? A quick search on social media is all it takes to see how much the subject is on the rise. Attentive fans follow the recordings almost in real time, through leaked videos and photos.

See, in the video above, the images that are already circulating and, below, questions and answers about the film.

1. Is this Barbie’s first project with actors?

Not. News about a Barbie movie with flesh-and-blood characters has been circulating since 2009.

The names of Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway circulated as possibilities for the lead role, but those projects did not go ahead.

It is unknown how much of what has been prepared for the previous versions will be present in the new film.

2. Why is it being talked about so much?

The “hype” is so great, mainly because of the names at the forefront of the project.

THE direction is from Greta Gerwig, known for making films with complex female characters that define a generation well. She was nominated for Oscars for “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019).

Greta also signs the screenplay for the feature, alongside one of her main partners, Noah Baumbach. The two worked together, for example, in “Frances Ha” (2012) and “Mistress America” ​​(2015), two favorite films of alternative cinema.

3. Who are the protagonists?

After slipping through the hands of some actresses, the Barbie’s role went to Margot Robbieactress in films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) and “Suicide Squad” (2016).

The characterization of the protagonist has been praised. In the networks, the looks with which she appears in the recordings became a trend.

O gala Ryan Goslingfrom films like “Drive” (2011) and “La La Land” (2016), has also appeared in some images as KenBarbie’s boyfriend.

Gosling and Robbie are central characters, but they won’t be the only ones. According to the American press, the film will feature several Kens and Barbies.

Some names have already been released for these roles: Issa Rae, from the series “Insecure”; Hari Nef, transgender actress of the series “You”; Simu Liu, Marvel’s Shang-Chi hero; Ncuti Gatwa, from the series “Sex Education”.

In addition to these, the names of America Ferrera (“Four Girlfriends and a Traveling Jeans”), Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Michael Cera (“Juno”) and Will Ferrell (“Ricky Bobby, Full Speed”) are also circulating. ). The characters they will play are still a secret.

Another thing that is still a mystery is the story of the film. In an interview with “Vogue” magazine, Margot Robbie said that the script has many nostalgic references.

She also warned that it’s good for audiences to prepare for a surprising plot, as Gerwig is doing something quite different than what you’d expect from a Barbie movie. It is worth mentioning that even a Brazilian flag has already been seen on the set of the film.