Before the premiere, James Cameron defends the duration of “Avatar 2”

For a long time, the idea that the long “avatar” (2009) would get a sequel, was seen as an urban legend of the movie bubble. However, here we are, in 2022, a few months away from the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water“! Surrounded by great expectations, the film should also have a great duration; and even before its debut in cinemas, the director James Cameron is already working on your defense!

“I don’t want anybody complaining about the length when they sit and watch [TV] for eight hours… I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a break. I watch my kids sit down and do five hour-long episodes in a row“, said James Cameron for the magazine empire.

He then added: “Here’s the big social paradigm shift that needs to happen: It’s okay to get up and pee.”

With screenplay written by Josh Friedman next to the director, “Avatar: The Way of Water” count with Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi and great cast.

James Cameron May Not Direct ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘Avatar 5’

The public hasn’t even had a chance to watch the long-awaited “avatar 2“, which opens in theaters on December 15and James Cameron is already talking about the next movies! Also in an interview with Empire magazine, the filmmaker revealed that he may not direct “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5“, which are due for release in 2026 and 2028.

“The Avatar movies themselves are kind of all-consuming. I have a few other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think in time – I don’t know if after three or after four – I’m going to want to hand the baton to a director I trust to take over, so I can do other things that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know“, reflects Cameron.

Still without an official title, the third film is already recorded, with a release scheduled for 2024. When looking at the saga as a whole, the filmmaker is excited: “I really hope we get to do four and five because it’s a great story after all.” We also hope!