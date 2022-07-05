Best thriller movies: check out classic and current titles

Who doesn’t like a good thriller movie? Thriller movies always leave us with butterflies in our stomachs, and sometimes they even make us sleep with the light on. If you are one of those who love this type of movie, check out this list of the best classic and current titles!

If you like thrillers, you can’t miss classic titles like “Psycho”, “The Usual Suspects” and “The Silence of the Lambs”. These films marked an era and are considered true classics of the genre. If you haven’t seen them yet, run to watch!

publicity

For fans of the latest movies, there are also many interesting options. “The Sixth Sense”, “Body Closed” and “The Ring” are some of the scariest titles in recent years. It is worth checking!

Where to watch the best thriller movies?

Netflix

Netflix is ​​a streaming platform that offers a wide variety of series, movies, anime and documentaries. In addition, Netflix also produces original content, such as the series “Stranger Things” and “La Casa de Papel”. The platform is accessible through a monthly plan, which can be canceled at any time.

Unwanted Guest (2019)

If you haven’t watched Unwanted Guest, you’re missing out on a great thriller movie. The film tells the story of a couple who receive an unexpected visitor at their home. From there, events unfold in an increasingly frightening way.

The Unwanted Guest is a movie that holds your attention from beginning to end and doesn’t have a moment’s rest. If you like movies that leave you on the edge of your seat, you can’t miss this title!

Directed by: Deon Taylor

Screenplay: David Loughery

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good, Michael Ealy, Debs Howard, Joseph Sikora, Alvina August, Lili Sepe, Lee Shorten, Caroline Muthoni Much, Carolyn Anderson, Connor Mackay, John Torrance, Mary Elise Torrance.

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14

Unwanted Guest movie trailer

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

The Clovehitch Killer is a psychological thriller that tells the story of Tyler, a young boy who begins to suspect that his father is the killer known as “Clovehitch”, a man who killed ten women in his town.

Over the course of the film, Tyler will investigate the case and find out if his father is really the killer. The suspense is maintained until the end, which leaves us completely surprised with the outcome of the story.

Directed by: Duncan Skiles

Screenplay: Christopher Ford

Cast: Charlie Plummer, Dylan McDermott, Madisen Beaty, Samantha Mathis, Brenna Sherman, Jonathan Riggs, Lance Chantiles-Wertz, Lea Hutton Beasmore, Mark A. Nash

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Clovehitch Killer movie trailer

Where to watch: Netflix

The Guilty (2021)

The Guilty is a thriller film that tells the story of a man who is accused of a crime he did not commit. From there, he must fight to prove his innocence and find out who really committed the crime.

The Guilty is a very well made film that leaves us on the edge of our seat until the end. If you like thriller movies, you can’t miss this title!

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Screenplay: Nic Pizzolatto

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Paul Dano, Eli Goree, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Guilty movie trailer

run away (2021)

After years of living in isolation and under medical care and yearning for freedom, Chloe begins to suspect that her mother is hiding a sinister secret.

Soon, she will discover that the years of isolation weren’t just to protect her, but to hide her.

From there, Chloe must flee and fight for her freedom. Escape is a suspenseful film that holds us from beginning to end and leaves us with our hearts in hand.

Directed by: Anesh Chaganty

Screenplay: Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian

Cast: Kiera Allen, Sarah Paulson, Pat Healy, Sara Sohn

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 16 – Not recommended for children under 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Escape movie trailer

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is a streaming service that offers movies, series, documentaries and other entertainment content. In addition, the service also offers advantages such as fast delivery of products, access to e-books and music.

The World of the Forgotten (2021)

When a successful businessman follows a lead to find his missing brother, he plunges headlong into the underworld of illegals and lawbreakers that threaten to ruin his family as he struggles to maintain his sanity.

Directed by: Joel David Moore

Screenplay: Joel David Moore

Cast: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joe Pantoliano, Jacinda Barrett

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 16 – Not recommended for children under 16.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

World of the Forgotten movie trailer

Isolates: Invisible Fear (2020)

During the viral epidemic of COVID-23, a quarantine is put in place, prohibiting people from leaving their homes. A group seeks to survive while living amidst the chaos, navigating the obstacles encountered in every city: martial law, symptoms, quarantine and vigilantes.

Directed by: Adam Mason

Screenplay: Adam Mason, Simon Boyes

Cast: KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Lia McHugh, Paul Walter Hauser

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer for the movie Isolates: Invisible Fear

The Hour of His Death (2019)

In “The Hour of Your Death”, a new app that promises to predict the exact moment of death of each person is becoming a fever. Even without believing it, Nurse Quinn (Elizabeth Lail) decides to download it, but she has a surprise: she has only two days to live. As the countdown begins, dark things begin to happen and she will need to fight against time to survive.

Directed by: Justin Dec

Screenplay: Justin Dec

Cast: Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer of the movie The Hour of Your Death

A Quiet Place (2018)

In this terrifying thriller, a family must live a silent life to escape mysterious creatures that hunt through sound. Acclaimed by critics and audiences around the world, this is the must-see film of the year.

Directed by: John Krasinski

Screenplay: Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski

Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A Quiet Place movie trailer

GloboPlay

GloboPlay is the streaming service of Globoplay, a platform of the media company Globo. The service offers a varied catalog of movies and series, as well as exclusive content for subscribers.

Jack’s Room (2015)

Jack (Jacob Tremblay) is a five-year-old boy who lives with his mother, Ma (Brie Larson), in a small room, held captive by a man they call “Old Nick”. Jack knows nothing about the world beyond the bedroom, and Ma does everything to keep him safe. But when Jack starts asking questions, Ma realizes she’ll need to face the outside world to give him the answers he needs.

Directed by: Lenny Abrahamson

Screenplay: Emma Donoghue (based on the book of the same name)

Cast: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Sean Bridgers

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14.

Where to watch: Globoplay

Jack’s Room movie trailer

Gone Girl (2014)

Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) arrives home to find that his wife, Amy Elliott Dunne (Rosamund Pike), has disappeared. As the days go by, the investigation into Amy’s disappearance takes on national proportions, and Nick becomes the main suspect in the crime.

Directed by: David Fincher

Screenplay: Gillian Flynn (based on the book of the same name)

Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 16 – Not recommended for children under 16.

Where to watch: Globoplay, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Gone Girl movie trailer

Zodiac (2007)

Inspired by real events, the film follows the story of a serial killer who plagued the city of San Francisco in the 1970s and 1980s. The man, who identified himself by the name “Zodiac”, sent letters to The San Francisco Chronicle, detailing their crimes.

Directed by: David Fincher

Screenplay: James Vanderbilt (based on the book by Robert Graysmith)

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards, Robert Downey Jr.

Genre: Thriller

Rating: 14 – Not recommended for children under 14.

Where to watch: Globoplay

Zodiac movie trailer

The best thriller movies of 2022

The best thriller movies lists are updated annually, and we are sure to have some great releases to add to our list in 2022. Some of the most anticipated movies of the year are:

Do not worry, dear

the black phone

Crimes of the Future

umma

Hellraiser

Halloween Ends

Evil Dead Rise

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

A Quiet Place – Part II

Don’t Breathe Too

deep

Last Night in Soho

The Forever Purge

classic thriller movies

Some critics claim that a classic thriller is one that defines the genre. Others say that classic thrillers are the ones that have stood the test of time. The truth is probably a little of those two things. Anyway, if you’re looking for the most influential and iconic thriller movies of all time, check out our list of the best:

Psychosis (1960)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Oldboy (2003)

The Call (2003)

Among the most recent are:

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Run! (2017)

The Black Mirror (2019)

Midsommar: Evil Does Not Wait (2019)

A Quiet Place (2018)

Best thriller movies about true stories

Thriller films based on true stories are those that make us question reality and leave us terrified. Some of the scariest and most disturbing of this genre are:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

True story: It was marketed as being a “true story”. In reality, its plot is fictional, but it is still based on real-life murder cases.

The Exorcist (1973)

True story: Based on the story of a 13-year-old boy named Roland Doe who was exorcised by a Catholic priest in 1949.

Zodiac (2007)

True story: In 1969 and 1970, the “Zodiac Killer” killed five people in the San Francisco Bay Area. He sent letters to The San Francisco Chronicle, detailing his crimes. The cards were signed with the zodiac symbol.

The case is still a mystery and the killer has never been found.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

True story: In 1981, a man named Arne Cheyenne Johnson killed his neighbor with an axe. During the trial, Johnson claimed that a demon was in possession of him at the time of the crime. He was the first murderer in the United States to use demonic possession defense.