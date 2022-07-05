Binance resumes deposits in Reais via PIX and withdrawals should be released later this week

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency companies in the world, has once again allowed deposits in reais on its platform via a new national partner, Latam Gateway. The exchange highlighted that deposits were enabled after a period of internal tests and that the implementation is being done gradually for all users.

The deposit system in reais using the new gateway is the same as when the exchange worked with Capitual, simply inserting the value and CPF data, for recognition via API. In addition, the new partner allows deposits via PIX using QRCode.

However, according to information obtained by Cointelegraph, withdrawals in reais have not yet been released to any user, but the function should be enabled this week.

In an official note sent to Cointelegraph the exchange highlighted that the integration process with the new payment partner is ongoing and will be 100% complete soonwhen transactions (deposits and withdrawals) will be fully normalized.

“Meanwhile, the exchange continues to offer options. For deposits and withdrawals, users can still transact via Binance’s P2P system. For direct purchase of cryptocurrencies, Binance has Pix and wire transfers available through an alternative provider. For withdrawals , there is the option “sell to card” available for Visa”, informed

The interruption of withdrawals in Reais due to the end of the partnership between Binance and Banco Capitual caused the exchange to lose more than 31% share of the national cryptocurrency market according to a report released by Cointrademonitor.

According to the report, until the termination of the partnership with Capitual, Binance held more than 53% of Bitcoin trading in Brazil, however, after the partnership ended, which culminated in the interruption of withdrawals in Reais via Pix and TED, Binance’s market share dropped to 37.04%.

Binance and Equity

Problems between Binance and Banco Capitual began on June 16 when Binance announced that it had severed its partnership with the Bank due to requests for information from customers that the exchange stated it would not provide.

Due to the failures, Binance ended up replacing Capitual with a new payment provider, Latam Gateway, and opened a lawsuit against Capitual regarding the episode. Meanwhile, Binance points out that there are alternatives to cashing out in reais through its p2p system and Visa card operations.

On the other hand, Capitual claims that the services provided to the international exchanges with which it has a partnership are working normally and that it had to comply with a determination by the Central Bank regarding cryptocurrency exchanges.

“Following a determination by the Central Bank, Capitual has worked in the last 45 days on an adaptation of its technological platform to reinforce controls and greater security in operations involving cryptocurrencies. This adaptation came into effect on the 16/6th”, he said.

According to Capitual, the exchanges KuCoin and Huobi, which also use the Bank’s services, have adapted their systems to the changes that have taken place on the Capitual platform and the services provided to its users in transactions with reais happen regularly. In the case of Binance, Capitual awaits information on this suitability.

“Capitual guides its performance by complying with legislation and requests from regulatory bodies and is committed to measures to combat money laundering and financing of illicit activities in the cryptocurrency market. In this way, it understands that the requirements of regulatory bodies, such as the Central Bank, are mandatory for its operation and that of its commercial partners”, said the bank.

