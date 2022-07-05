Birds of Prey | Actor reflects on ‘bizarre’ deleted scene

In a recent interview, actor Ewan McGregor reminisced about one of his deleted scenes as Black Mask in DC’s Birds of Prey movie.

McGregor won considerable praise for his performance as a villain, but extra snippets of his performance ended up being left out of the final cut of the film.

The actor explained that there was a scene that described Romanand presumably his accomplices, very stoned after a night out and McGregor and the filmmakers improvised a game of hide and seek in the character’s apartment.

see what McGregor said below:

“There are a lot of things that we improvised during filming that didn’t make it into the movie, unfortunately. We improvised this whole game of hide and seek in my apartment. We had this idea that when they were super stoned after coming back from a night out, and then they would play hide and seek.”

‘Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation‘ had direction of Cathy YanWhile Christina Hodson took care of the script. The cast brought Margot Robbie like Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead like Huntress, Jurnee Smollet like Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco like Cassandra Cain, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

After venturing with the Joker, Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save the life of a little girl from the criminal Black Mask in Gotham City.