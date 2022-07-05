Bitcoin Pharaoh’s Wife Posts Video On The Internet: ‘All That’s Hidden Comes Out’ | Brazil



Mirelis Diaz, wife of Gledison Acácio, known by the nickname ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ – Video Playback

Published 04/07/2022 23:44

With her hair tied back, glasses and a case in a sweatshirt, the Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, wife of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” and arrested for carrying out a financial scam, released a video on her recent YouTube channel. in which he speaks for the first time on the subject.

With an open arrest warrant issued by the Brazilian Justice, Mirelis, 38, does not say where she is and in the 27 minutes of the video she made a speech in a tone of outburst, interrupted at times by tears.

“I’m living an injustice that I never imagined I would experience in my life”, said Mirelis, who says she is wronged. For the Venezuelan, her biggest mistake was putting trust in people and letting herself be carried away by it sometimes: “I trust people a lot. I can meet a person for the first time and I already open my heart to them. , my car…”. In a more menacing tone, Mirelis is nervous, but says it’s time to “open Pandora’s box”, but without being specific about the subject. “I don’t know if I’m going to record again tomorrow, I don’t know if I’m going to put my face up again and talk about what’s happening. But I need to talk, vent, talk about many things,” he said. “Everything that is hidden comes to light,” he added.

Operation Kryptos

Glaidson was arrested in Operation Kryptos, launched by the Federal Police on August 25, 2021 with the aim of disrupting a fraudulent scheme in the cryptocurrency market that moved billions of reais.

In May of this year, the Federal Police indicted Glaidson for money laundering and concealment of assets. Glaidson is a defendant in lawsuits accusing him of fraud against the financial system, money laundering and murder. He is being held in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in the West Zone of Rio.