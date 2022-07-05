blow! Criminals steal personal data in online shopping packages

With technology increasingly present in everyday life, people forget that old habits are useful to avoid problems. From there, swindlers use their intelligence to apply scams, which could have been avoided with a simple action – discard any information that can be used against you.

With purchases being frequently carried out over the internet, companies have developed monitoring systems that help send products to customers’ homes. Upon identification of the person, barcodes and invoices are printed and placed in the box that surrounds the purchased item. This is where the person with bad intentions can acquire data such as full name, address and CPF, which can be used to apply scams, if the disposal of the box and the invoice itself is not efficient.

protect your data

Delegate alerts for care when discarding boxes and packages of products received. Photo: Freepik/Pressfoto

Aware of this new type of crime, delegate Emmanoel David, who is in charge of the Delegacia do Estelionato de Curitiba, reports that the person who receives the product purchased over the internet needs to pay attention to this issue, that is, he needs to cut, tear or shred anything that might be of use to the embezzler.

“We forget that the physical environment can also be used for embezzlers to apply scams. People forget about the barcode or other elements that the people who make the deliveries can bring to us. The right thing is to discard correspondence by cutting or perforating, as well as documents such as credit cards so you don’t have a headache later”, said the delegate in an interview with the PRC.

traditional blows

With the data from the invoice or even the bar code – which can be read by apps, the scammer will have information that can reach a family member when carrying out research on social networks or even opening bank accounts.

“There are applications that read the barcode and people can have access to your data. With the person’s data, they can open bank accounts, get family information and ask for money by message. Here at Estelionato, we always say that the best medicine is prevention”, warned the delegate.

