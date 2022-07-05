Boca asks the fans not to commit racism in the meeting with Corinthians | Corinthians

The three games between the two teams this year have had episodes of racial discrimination by Argentine fans. (remember the cases below). Boca has already been fined by CONMEBOL and runs the risk of playing behind closed doors or having the stadium closed because of the recidivism.

The statement from Boca reads:

“Faced with the rematch against Corinthians do Brasil, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors once again invites fans to reflect to live this Tuesday’s match at Bombonera with passion, but far from all kinds of racist manifestations.

This new match against a team from Brazil represents another opportunity to reject any xenophobic act that attacks the rights of any group and to demonstrate the lessons learned from recent episodes, which not only damage the club’s image but also the economy. Boca, it is worth saying once again, does not discriminate.

It is worth remembering once again that CONMEBOL has severely tightened the fines imposed on participating clubs in cases of racism and that the reiteration of these behaviors can not only lead to greater economic penalties, but also the closure of the stadium. Likewise, on the part of the club, this type of conduct implies an action that may be subject to the harshest sanctions provided for in the statute, such as expulsion from the status of member or member”

Boca fan imitates monkey towards Corinthians fans

The first case of racism in games between Corinthians and Boca this year was on April 26, when a Boca supporter was seen imitating a monkey in the direction of the Corinthians fans at Neo Química Arena. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Then, on May 17, a similar episode took place at Bombonera. Boca was fined $100,000.

Banner Corinthians

