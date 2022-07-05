Boost on Cruise? Jaj films striker who passed through Grmio in Toca II

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Juan Christian wore the Grmio shirt in the second half of 2021 In recovery from an injury to his left knee, striker Jaj published – and deleted, minutes later -, on Instagram, this Tuesday (5), images of striker Juan Christian at Toca da Raposa II. The 21-year-old player was last at Al Hamriyah, in the United Arab Emirates.

Juan did part of his training at Athletico-PR, a team in which he played with Jaj. In 2020, he transferred to Azuriz, from Paran, a company-club that has left-back Marcelo as one of the investors.

Already in 2021, the striker wore the shirt of the aspiring team (under-23) of Grmio on 27 occasions – with three goals scored. Tricolor was champion of the Brazilian Championship of the category.

From the moment Jaj published the images, the report by supersports sought out two members of Juan’s staff, who discussed a possible agreement with Cruzeiro.

The intermediary responsible for the forward’s transfer to the United Arab Emirates club, earlier this year, also stated that he could not comment on the matter. When consulted, members of the Cruzeiro summit did not respond.