Botafogo opens talks to hire Martín Ojeda, from Godoy Cruz

After failures looking at Europe, the Botafogo starts to target South American football in the search for reinforcements. The club is interested and has started talks to sign Martín Ojeda, a 23-year-old striker for Argentina’s Godoy Cruz.

Glorioso’s board made official contacts with the player’s agent two weeks ago when the agent was in Rio de Janeiro to follow a Brasileirão match. Since then, the club maintains contacts and works with the party to formalize an official proposal.

Internally, Botafogo understands that the negotiation will involve high figures. The club evaluates the player positively and discusses the form of payment before making the proposal with Godoy Cruz, which has not yet received anything. The athlete’s staff also works on the same side.

Martín Ojeda is one of the highlights of Argentine football in 2022. The forward has seven goals and seven assists in 21 games this season and was one of the best players in the Copa de La Liga Argentina.

The Argentinian is a field-side player, preferring to play on the right. He also played on the left during the year for Godoy Cruz, but he has the right side as his favorite.

Another option that Botafogo monitors for the sector is Daniel Ruiz, from Millonarios-COL. The club also negotiates with Carlos Eduardofrom Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, and already signed Fernando Marçal.