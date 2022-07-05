Brazil has one of the 50 best beaches in the world; see winners

One of the fifty most beautiful beaches in the world is in Brazil: Grumari, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, entered the international ranking released in the second half of June by the travel recommendations platform “Big 7 Travel”.

The beaches chosen are chosen based on three criteria: best performance on social media, evaluation by the platform’s editors’ jury and also a score in the “Blue Flag” program, maintained by the Foundation for Environmental Education (Fundação para Educação Ambiental) that takes into account the cleaning destinations and protecting the ecosystem for sustainable tourism.

The Brazilian that entered the ranking won the 38th place and stood out precisely for its level of natural preservation. “Copacabana and Ipanema may receive all the fame, but those who understand [do assunto] run to Grumari beach.

With the green forest in the background, the beach boasts fine golden sands with emerald green water”, recommends “Big 7 Travel”.

Grumari beach in Rio de Janeiro Image: Diego Thomazini/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The title of best beach in the world went to Playa Conchal, in Costa Rica, a country that was considered the “hottest destination” at the moment. “This small beach is covered in crushed shells and surrounded by a turquoise bay. It is paradise”, conclude the evaluators.

The ten best beaches in the world

1 / 10 1st Playa Conchal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica TG23/Getty Images/iStockphoto two / 10 2nd Turquoise Bay, Exmouth, Australia JohnCrux/Getty Images/iStockphoto 3 / 10 3rd Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands JoaoBarcelos/Getty Images/iStockphoto 4 / 10 4th Siesta Beach, Sarasota, Florida, USA James Paint/Getty Images/iStockphoto 5 / 10 5th Punta Mosquito, Holbox, Mexico marco boldrin/Getty Images/iStockphoto 6 / 10 6th Secret Lagoon, Miniloc Island, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines RM Nunes/Getty Images/iStockphoto 7 / 10 7th San Fruttuoso, Liguria, Italy Enrico Ottonello/Getty Images/iStockphoto 8 / 10 8th Pedn Vounder, Cornwall, England SwellPhotography/Getty Images/iStockphoto 9 / 10 9th Boulders Beach, Western Cape Province, South Africa William Rodrigues dos Santos/Getty Images/iStockphoto 10 / 10 10th Reynisfjara, Vik I Myrdal, Iceland demerzel21/Getty Images/iStockphoto

