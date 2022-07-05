





Brazilian is raped in Italy; two suspects were arrested Photo: Shutterstock / Alto Astral

Two men were arrested in Milan, Italy, for committing sexual violence against a 42-year-old Brazilian woman in Piazza Napoli.

Italian authorities intervened after a witness reported that he saw a woman being dragged into a flower bed by three men.

The military from the Mobile Radio Center acted at the same moment and mobilized a 42-year-old man from New Guinea, while he was raping his wife, and a 22-year-old Egyptian, who had helped to approach the victim. The third criminal managed to escape.

The Brazilian, whose identity was not revealed, was taken to the Policlinico hospital in Milan, but, having ingested alcohol, she was unable to detail what had happened or give information about the fugitive.

The local police opened an investigation.

“The news of sexual violence against a woman in Milan is very serious. How disgusting! What a shame!!!”, said the governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, about the rape of the Brazilian.

In a post on social media, Fontana thanked the military and said he hoped “that justice will take its course with exemplary penalties”, because “whoever commits such acts is a monster and should be treated as such”.